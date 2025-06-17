Apple's excellent MacBook Air M3 is down to a record-low price of just $699

It’s not often you’ll see Apple products end up as some of the cheapest laptop deals around, but that’s all changed today. Right now, you can buy the MacBook Air M3 at Best Buy for $699 (was $899). That’s a fantastic price for this MacBook, which sports slightly older tech but is still sure to prove powerful for many years to come.

The MacBook Air M3 is well suited for everyone from students to commuters thanks to its lightweight design and 13-inch screen; both of which makes it highly portable. Despite that, it still offers excellent performance and an excellent display. It’s the perfect entry point to the macOS world.

Today’s best MacBook Air deal

Apple MacBook Air M3: was $899 now $699 at Best Buy The Apple MacBook Air M3 uses the M3 chip, which isn’t the latest processor, but it still offers great performance for the price. It also has up to 18 hours of battery life, while the display is a Liquid Retina one with 1 billion color support. Spatial Audio is also great for listening on the move making it an ideal all-rounder.

Our Apple MacBook Air M3 review described it as “the best MacBook just got better”. Of course, since then the M4 model has launched but it’s still exceptional. It offers “improved performance” compared to the previous model with its fanless design keeping things super quiet, and “very good battery life” powering proceedings.

We consider the MacBook Air M3 as the best MacBook for anyone on a budget thanks to it being “ultra-portable” and ideally suited for anyone who doesn’t need the latest hardware.

I have an older MacBook but if I were to upgrade today, I’d be happy with the M3 rather than investing in the faster but much pricier M4 model. It has all you could need to ensure a great multi-tasking experience and will serve you well with your work and plans.

If you can afford to spend more, there are other MacBook deals around. If you’re looking to buy a MacBook, investing in the AirPods deals happening could prove useful too for more personal sound.