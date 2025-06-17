Apple's excellent MacBook Air M3 is down to a record-low price of just $699
Older tech which is still fantastic quality
It’s not often you’ll see Apple products end up as some of the cheapest laptop deals around, but that’s all changed today. Right now, you can buy the MacBook Air M3 at Best Buy for $699 (was $899). That’s a fantastic price for this MacBook, which sports slightly older tech but is still sure to prove powerful for many years to come.
The MacBook Air M3 is well suited for everyone from students to commuters thanks to its lightweight design and 13-inch screen; both of which makes it highly portable. Despite that, it still offers excellent performance and an excellent display. It’s the perfect entry point to the macOS world.
Today’s best MacBook Air deal
The Apple MacBook Air M3 uses the M3 chip, which isn’t the latest processor, but it still offers great performance for the price. It also has up to 18 hours of battery life, while the display is a Liquid Retina one with 1 billion color support. Spatial Audio is also great for listening on the move making it an ideal all-rounder.
Our Apple MacBook Air M3 review described it as “the best MacBook just got better”. Of course, since then the M4 model has launched but it’s still exceptional. It offers “improved performance” compared to the previous model with its fanless design keeping things super quiet, and “very good battery life” powering proceedings.
We consider the MacBook Air M3 as the best MacBook for anyone on a budget thanks to it being “ultra-portable” and ideally suited for anyone who doesn’t need the latest hardware.
I have an older MacBook but if I were to upgrade today, I’d be happy with the M3 rather than investing in the faster but much pricier M4 model. It has all you could need to ensure a great multi-tasking experience and will serve you well with your work and plans.
If you can afford to spend more, there are other MacBook deals around. If you’re looking to buy a MacBook, investing in the AirPods deals happening could prove useful too for more personal sound.
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Jennifer is a roving tech freelancer with over 10 years experience. Having graduated from Swansea University with a degree in Media and Communication Studies, and later with a diploma from Staffordshire University with a post graduate diploma in Computer Games Design, she's written for a huge number of publications, including T3, FitandWell, Top Ten Reviews, Eurogamer, NME and many more.
Her main areas of interest are all things B2B, smart technology, wearables, speakers, headphones, and anything gaming related, and you'll find her writing everything from product reviews to buying guides and hunting down the latest coupon codes to save you money. In her spare time, she enjoys the cinema, walking, and attempting to train her pet guinea pigs. She is yet to succeed.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.