Best Buy's weekend sale is live: back-to-school deals, TVs and MacBooks from $25

The long-awaited weekend has arrived, and to add some joy to your Friday, Best Buy has launched a massive sale. The retailer's weekend sale has dozens of incredible offers, including back-to-school deals, cheap laptops, OLED TVs, MacBooks, headphones, and more.

As TechRadar's deals editor, I've gone through Best Buy's weekend sale and hand-picked the 27 best deals worth buying. It's a great time to save on tech at Best Buy, thanks to back-to-school savings on Chromebooks, tablets, MacBooks, and budget TVs from all the top brands. You can also find record-low prices on products from Apple, HP, Samsung, LG, Beats, and Insignia.

Below, you'll find links to Best Buy's most popular sale categories, followed by this weekend's top deals. A few highlights include the Apple MacBook Air M2 on sale for only $699, the Insignia 55-inch 4K Fire TV on sale for only $199.99, and the 14-inch Asus Chromebook on sale for $179.

Shop more of Best Buy's top deals below, and keep in mind these are limited-time offers that will end soon.

Best Buy headphone deals

JBL Tune 520BT: was $49.99 now $39.99 at Best Buy The JBL Tune 520BT are budget over-ear headphones with impressive sound and renowned JBL pure bass. You're also getting wireless bluetooth 5.3 technology and an incredible 57 hours of battery life. Today's deal from Best Buy brings the price down to just $39.99.

Beats Solo 4: was $199.95 now $149.99 at Best Buy The Beats Solo 4 supports lossless audio, which you can listen to via USB-C or a 3.5mm audio cable, as well as Spatial Audio that utilizes head tracking to enhance your listening experience. These headphones also last up to 50 hours on a single charge and can regain five hours of playback time in just 10 minutes of charging. Today's deal from Best Buy shaves $50 off the retail price.

Apple AirPods Max: was $549.99 now $449.99 at Best Buy Apple's pricey and powerful AirPods Max are $100 off at Best Buy's weekend sale. The luxurious over-ear headphones feature active noise cancellation to block out unwanted noise and provide up to 20 hours of battery life.

Best Buy laptop deals

Asus Chromebook CX14: was $279 now $179 at Best Buy Processor: Intel Celeron

RAM: 4GB

Storage: 64GB



One of the cheapest laptop deals at Best Buy is this 14-inch Asus Chromebook, which is on sale for only $179. You wouldn't know to look at it, though; Asus has given this Chromebook a clean design, and the lightweight ChromeOS can run perfectly well on the 4GB of RAM and Intel Celeron processor.

HP 2-in-1 14-inch Touch-Screen Chromebook: was $479 now $319 at Best Buy Processor: Intel Processor N100

RAM: 4GB

Storage: 64GB This back-to-school deal on the HP 2-in-1 Chromebook is ideal for students seeking a versatile machine that can handle the basics. As a Chromebook, it doesn't need much power under the hood to run, so the combination of 4GB of RAM and an Intel chipset is perfect if you want something for checking emails or web browsing.

Lenovo IdeaPad 1: was $579.99 now $349.99 at Best Buy Processor - AMD Ryzen 5

RAM - 8GB

Storage - 256GB One of the best cheap laptops in Best Buy's back-to-school sale is this Lenovo IdeaPad 1 with an AMD Ryzen 5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a reasonable 256GB SSD that all work together to ensure good overall performance and enough essential speedy storage for the price. Even though I've seen a similar spec for under $300 in the past, I still recommend it now if you're on a budget and need a laptop for general everyday use, admin tasks, light work, or schoolwork.

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Chromebook: was $399 now $349 at Best Buy Display - 14 inches

Processor - MediaTek Kompanio 520

RAM - 4GB

Storage - 64GB

If you're looking for a dependable laptop at a budget-friendly price, consider this Chromebook from Lenovo. It has a stylish thin and light design, and while the specs aren't particularly impressive, the ChromeOS operating system is designed to run smoothly on low-powered laptops like this. With a $150 saving, this Chromebook is a better value than ever, making it an ideal laptop for students.

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3: was $749.99 now $499.99 at Best Buy Display - 15.6 inches

Processor - AMD Ryzen 7

RAM - 16GB

Storage - 512GB There's a big saving on this mid-range Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 at Best Buy. It has some older components, but with an AMD Ryzen 7 CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD, you have enough power and storage space for everyday use, multitasking, and demanding jobs. It's a top buy right now if you have a reasonable budget and need a strong all-purpose laptop for schoolwork.

Samsung Galaxy Book 4: was $899.99 now $599.99 at Best Buy Display: 15.6 inches

Processor: Intel Core 7

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 512GB With an Intel Core 7 processor and 16GB of RAM, 512GB of storage, you get excellent all-around performance and incredibly long battery life, this is a great option for students. Today's deal from Best Buy brings the price down to $599.99, thanks to a whopping $300 discount.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE (128GB): was $499.99 now $449.99 at Best Buy The highlights of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE are its great-looking 10.9-inch display, IP68 water and dust resistance, and an included S Pen stylus for when you need to be more precise with your actions. Perfect for students, the Galaxy Tab S10 also packs an impressive 20 hours of battery life.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 (256GB): was $919.99 now $669.99 at Best Buy The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 is perfect for college, thanks to its Transcript Assist with Galaxy AI, which can transcribe lectures and conversations and summarize them instantly. It’s slim and lightweight, which is perfect for students to carry from class to class.

Best Buy Apple device deals

Apple iPad Pro M4: was $999 now $949 at Best Buy If you're looking for a tablet with laptop-like power, Best Buy has the M4 iPad Pro on sale for $949. The iPad Pro delivers incredible performance and speed, thanks to Apple's latest M4 Chip, an exceptional battery life, and an 11-inch Ultra Retina XDR display.

Apple MacBook Air 13-inch (M2, 2022): was $799 now $699 at Best Buy Display - 13.6 inches

Processor - Apple M2

RAM - 16GB

Storage - 256GB Newer M3 and M4 models are now available, but this is an unbelievable price for the MacBook Air 13-inch with an M2 chip. Sure, that's an older version, but this is still an incredibly powerful laptop for those needing a premium powerhouse for school and productivity, coding, or creative work. You also get double the amount of RAM at 16GB, although the 256GB of storage feels a little paltry in 2025. Still, we rated it highly in our MacBook Air M2 review, thanks to the stylish design, clear display, impressive performance, and long 18-hour battery life.

Apple MacBook Air 13-inch (M4): was $999 now $849 at Best Buy Display - 13.6 inches

Processor - Apple M4

RAM - 16GB

Storage - 256GB The MacBook Air 13-inch (M4) is the newest version of Apple's popular laptop and it's now down to a great price at Best Buy. You get a great-looking 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display, while the boost to 16GB of RAM keeps all your programs running smoothly. It's just a shame Apple still insists on only 256GB of storage as standard, which feels a little miserly in 2025. Nevertheless, this is still one of the best laptops you can buy if you need a performance powerhouse for productivity and creative tasks – especially after this $150 discount.

Apple MacBook Air 15-inch (M3, 2024): was $1,099 now $999 at Best Buy Display - 15 inches

Processor - Apple M3

RAM - 16GB

Storage - 256GB It may essentially be just a larger version of the MacBook Air 13-inch, but if that's what you want, then that's what you get – and it's now reduced to its lowest-ever price at Best Buy. Our MacBook Air 15-inch review praised the display, performance, design and speaker array, although we did think the jump in size hurt one of the MacBook Air's key selling points – its portability. Nevertheless, this is still an impressive laptop that was awarded a full five stars.

Best Buy TV deals

Amazon Fire TV Stick HD: was $39.99 now $24.99 at Best Buy Need a cheap streaming device to add smart capabilities to a TV? The new version of Amazon's standard Fire TV Stick is on sale for only $24.99 this weekend. In our Fire TV Stick review, we found the original version was a cheap way to add essential smart features to your TV, including access to streaming apps in HD, Alexa voice controls, and the ability to control other smart home devices.

Insignia 32-inch F20 Series HD smart TV: was $129.99 now $74.99 at Best Buy Best Buy's cheapest back-to-school TV deal is the 32-inch Insignia HD smart TV for only $74.99. This is a fantastic deal if you're looking to add a smaller display to an extra bedroom. While the Insignia F20 Series lacks 4K resolution, you're getting the Fire TV experience built-in and an Alexa voice remote.

LG 48-inch Class B4 Series OLED 4K UHD TV: was $1,499.99 now $549.99 at Best Buy The LG B4 is one of the most affordable OLED TVs on the market, and you can get the 48-inch model on sale for only $549.99. Ranked among our top TV picks as the best budget OLED TV, the LG B4 delivers a premium picture experience thanks to its self-lit OLED pixels and Dolby Vision, which enhances color and contrast beyond what the average backlit TV can achieve. Its built-in gaming features and 120Hz refresh rate make it an unbeatable deal for gamers looking to upgrade.

Insignia F50 Series 55-inch 4K Fire TV: was $349.99 now $199.99 at Best Buy This mid-sized and best-selling Insignia 55-inch TV supports high-quality 4K HD resolution, has smart capabilities with the Fire operating system, and a voice remote with hands-free Alexa controls. I've picked out this size in particular as it's the lowest-ever price for the already affordable display. All this for under $200 is an incredible offer for a no-frills TV of this size.

Samsung 55-inch U8000F Series Crystal 4K Smart TV: was $429.99 now $379.99 at Best Buy Samsung's Crystal 4K TVs have been best-sellers here at TechRadar, and Best Buy has the 55-inch U8000F Series model on sale for $379.99 - an incredible price. The 2025 TV features Samsung's Crystal Processor 4K, Motion Xcelerator for a smooth viewing experience, and HDR for superior color reproduction. It also features a new sleek design and Samsung's Tizen smart platform.

Roku Pro Series 65-inch Mini LED QLED TV: was $1,199.99 now $799.99 at Best Buy A $400 saving on one of the best budget TVs around sounds almost too good to be true. The Roku Pro Series TV delivers an incredible 4K picture, thanks to its QLED display and mini-LED technology, which shines with impressive colors and brilliant contrast. It's also a Roku device, so you'll get rapid and easy access to the latest entertainment through all the major streaming apps.