<p id="1e468eeb-f4d6-4291-ab67-e5415fa25ee5">Welcome to today's live coverage of Best Buy's Presidents' Day sale. While Presidents' Day proper isn't until Monday, February 16, the retailer's official sale has kicked off today with deals on appliances, OLED TVs, AirPods, laptops, smart home devices, and more.<br><br>I'm using my eight years of experience covering Presidents' Day sales to highlight today's best offers. I'm selecting highly rated, best-selling products from top brands that offer incredible value, thanks to today's discounts, to help you find the best Presidents' Day deals from Best Buy.</p><div id="mid-article-leaderboard" class="ad-unit sm:hidden block" style="height: 100px;"></div>