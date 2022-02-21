Presidents' Day laptop sales 2022: the best deals at Dell, Amazon, and more

The big day is here and this year's President's Day laptop sales are in full swing. We've been busy rounding up all the best deals right here on this page and there are some fantastic choices right now, regardless of your budget.

So far, we think the best President's Day laptop sales are mostly at Dell, HP, and Best Buy - all of which are fantastic destinations for workhorse budget machines in particular. Lenovo and Amazon are also offering some very, very competitive deals right now and you'll find great options on everything from super-cheap Chromebooks to sleek ultrabooks just below.

We've roughly sorted our list by price descending, with the cheaper options at the top of the page. If you're looking for something more premium, simply scroll down or use the "above $500" navigation link on the side of the screen.

We'll also be updating this page throughout the day as we spot more laptop deals in this year's President's Day sale. If you're interested in even more options, don't hesitate to bookmark and revisit this page later.

The best laptop deals ahead of President's Day

Under $500

Samsung Chromebook 4: $245.99 $128 at Walmart

The Samsung Chromebook 4 is usually more expensive than similar devices so we tend to pass on it, but it's still got a strong discount this week at Walmart. It's almost identical to the Lenovo above with the same 4GB of RAM and 32GB storage, but you do get an Intel processor instead. The longer battery life of up to 12.5 hours may also suit those who are more on the go.

HP 15z laptop: $469.99 $299.99 at HP

Save $170 – For those on a smaller budget but still want to come away with a great value laptop this is HP 15z is a solid option for under $300. It's a great choice if you need a machine for light use and basic work. The real highlight is that it still comes with 8GB RAM, which will ensure good performance despite the weaker processor. You also get a 128GB SSD for speedy access for files and quick load times for applications.

Asus Vivobook 15.6-inch laptop: $449.99 $319.99 at Best Buy

Save $130 - Another stellar choice for those looking for a modern Windows machine on a budget, this Asus manages to feature a 10th gen Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD for well under $400. The screen isn't the highest resolution here, but power-wise this machine is fantastic and all you'll need for the vast majority of daily tasks.

Lenovo ThinkPad 11e Yoga: $1,029 $349 at Lenovo

Save $680 – It's a ridiculous saving on this laptop in Lenovo's early Presidents' Day deals. A lot of power is packed into the tiny 11-inch frame for the price, too, including 8GB RAM and a 128GB SSD to give the device a significant performance boost. It's something you don't usually find for this cheap, which is why this offer stands out.

HP Chromebook x360: $359.99 $259.99 at HP

Save $100 – While this may look expensive for a Chromebook, we actually think it's a terrific deal when you factor in the fact this is a 2-in-1 laptop with a 14-inch touch screen. If you chose to pay a lot less you'd usually find only 11-inch machines with no touch capabilities and worse components. This x360 has a basic but decent AMD processor as well as 4GB of RAM and 32GB of storage - fine for light use or schoolwork.

Lenovo IdeaPad 3: $219.99 $173 at Amazon

Save $46 – This Lenovo IdeaPad 3 was down to an all-time low price at Amazon over the holiday sales period. But while it's now only $36 off, it's still a decent price for a machine with an 11-inch screen, Intel Celeron processor and 4GB RAM that make it best suited to the simplest work or school tasks. The jump to 64GB of storage is a welcome boost if you don't want to rely too much on the cloud for your files.

Dell Inspiron 15 3000 Laptop: $568.98 $349.99 at Dell

Save $194.99 – There's a massive $200 off this powerful and excellent value Dell laptop deal this week. It's a limited-time deal, though, so it's one you'll want to grab sooner rather than later. This solid all-purpose device features an Intel i3 processor, 8GB RAM and a 128GB SSD. That amount of RAM is terrific at this price, giving you a big boost to the laptop's performance that will make it so much easier when doing general home or work tasks.

HP 15t laptop: $599.99 $429.99 at HP

Save $170 – Our pick for the best laptop deal in the HP Presidents' Day sale. This is a huge discount on a machine that comes with an Intel i5 processor, 8GB RAM and a 256GB SSD - you won't find a cheaper laptop with all of these top components. It'll power through everyday tasks and hold its own with more demanding work or multitasking.

Over $500

Dell Inspiron 15 3000 Laptop: $783.98 $538.99 at Dell

Save $200 – Another super dependable workhorse Windows laptop from Dell, this Inspiron 15 features a 10th gen Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. These specs exceed most basic laptops with a level of power that's generally more in line with premium machines. Having the bigger SSD is also super handy here - giving you plenty of space.

Microsoft Surface Pro 7+: $999.99 $599.99 at Walmart

Save $400 – This Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ deal is even better value than it looks at first glance because it includes the pricey Type Cover accessory as part of the bundle for no additional cost. You also get an i3 processor along with 8GB RAM and a 128GB SSD - that's a very strong specification for work and everyday browsing. It's a great price for the added portability and flexibility of a Surface device that we haven't seen beaten for a while.

HP Pavilion 15: $999.99 $629.99 at HP

Save $370 – Need a more powerful machine? There's a whopping $380 off this HP Pavilion 15 that comes packed with high-end components. Finding a laptop with an Intel i7 processor, 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD for this close to $600 is very rare. Chances are this is overkill for most general uses, but if you want your laptop to be at the top of its game then this HP Pavilion 15 is worth the investment while you can get it at such a good price.

Lenovo IdeaPad 5i: $849.99 $686.99 at Lenovo

Save $162 – There's a whole lot of power for the money is this Lenovo IdeaPad 5i. For those who need a machine that's capable of more involving work or multitasking then this is the laptop deal to go for thanks to the i5 processor and 8GB of RAM. The 15.6-inch IPS screen is also fantastic value at this price that will offer a sharp and clear image making it good for media streaming once work is done for the day.

Samsung Galaxy Book Flex2 Alpha: $1,049 $749.99 at Best Buy

Save $300 - A fantastic choice if you're looking for a 13.3-inch ultrabook, this Samsung Galaxy Book features an 11th gen Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD, and most impressively - a QLED display. Put those together and you've not only got a machine that looks fantastic, but has more than enough power for daily casual and professional tasks.

Dell G15 15.6-inch gaming laptop: $949 $749.99 at Best Buy

Save $200 - Here's a great cheap gaming laptop deal from Best Buy that's a great balance between price and power. With an RTX 3050 graphics card, AMD Ryzen 5-5600H processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD, this one's going to get you some really respectable 1080p gaming performance. It's not super high-end, but for the money it's a great buy right now.

Dell G15 gaming laptop: $1,418 $832.99 at Dell

Save $586 - A great mid-range gaming laptop deal, this Dell G15 features an RTX 3050 Ti graphics card, AMD Ryzen 7-5800H processor, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. For the price, those are some very beefy specs indeed and should set you up nicely for 1080p gaming.

MSI Sword 15.6-inch gaming laptop: $1,199 $899.99 at Best Buy

Save $300 - A huge discount at Best Buy makes this MSI Sword a great mid-range gaming laptop deal. With an Intel Core i7-11800H processor, RTX 3050 Ti graphics card, 8GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD, you're getting a really respectable amount of power here for 1080p gaming. For this price, we'd have loved to see an RTX 3060 but no one can deny this MSI has a ton of power under the hood.

MacBook Air M1 (256GB): $999 $949 at Amazon

Save $50 - After a big drop to $799 over Black Friday, the 256GB M1 MacBook Air is sadly no longer at its lowest ever price this week at Amazon. There's still a decent $50 saving on the new machine, though, that features Apple's powerful M1 chip and premium chassis. It's unlikely we'll see such a big discount again for some time, so this is the best price today. Note, this price is only available on the Silver color currently.

Dell XPS 13 laptop: $1,299 $999.99 at Dell

Save $300 - Cheaper models have all sold out now unfortunately, but you can still get yourself a huge price cut on a higher-end Dell XPS 13 in the President's Day sale. This model features a really powerful combination of an Intel Core i7-1165G7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD, ensuring great performance. While a bit overkill for most daily tasks, this is a great option if you're looking for a premium ultrabook for professional use.

Apple MacBook Pro 14: $1,999 $1,799 at Amazon

Save $200 - Looking for a premium laptop? You'll have to hurry if you want to pick up the Apple MacBook Pro 14 for its cheapest price ever at Amazon - it won't last long. With Apple's latest M1 Pro chip, a gorgeous Liquid-Retina XDR display, and incredible battery life, this one's a pricey but worthwhile investment for media professionals, programmers, or ultrabook enthusiasts.

Retailers featuring Presidents' day laptop sales

Amazon - featuring the lowest prices on Apple MacBook Pro M1

- featuring the lowest prices on Apple MacBook Pro M1 Best Buy - cheap Chromebooks, and fantastic mid-range laptop deals

- cheap Chromebooks, and fantastic mid-range laptop deals Dell - Presidents' Day laptop sales on XPS, Inspiron, G5 machines and more

- Presidents' Day laptop sales on XPS, Inspiron, G5 machines and more HP - excellent prices on cheap laptop deals especially

- excellent prices on cheap laptop deals especially Lenovo - Presidents' Day laptop sales already underway this weekend

- Presidents' Day laptop sales already underway this weekend Microsoft - big savings on Surface Pro and Surface Laptops

