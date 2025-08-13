Apple's latest MacBook Air M4 is on sale for its lowest price yet – just in time for school
An incredible deal that won't be around for long
With the new academic year just around the corner, many will be looking for a new laptop to help them complete their studies. If that is you, then I have a seriously sweet deal that will set you up for many years to come.
It's for the MacBook Air 15-inch (M4), which is on sale at Amazon for only $999 (was $1,199). This is a record-low price that has been available for a few weeks, so we don't expect it to last too much longer. Act now and save big. You won't regret it.
Today's best MacBook Air deal
Snap up this amazing deal while it's still available. It's for the baseline configuration with 16GB of memory and a 256GB SSD, but higher-spec alternatives are also discounted if you feel the standard storage option isn't enough.
According to our Apple MacBook Air 15-inch (M4) review, "The best 15-inch laptop just got better." The high praise is thanks to the cutting-edge Apple silicon MP chip as well as a "brilliant thin and light design". Oh, and let me not forget that it has some of the best speakers you'll find in a laptop.
Additionally, the latest Apple MacBook Air has a gorgeous Liquid Retina display that looks simply fantastic. It's fair to say that we've not yet seen the full realization of Apple Intelligence, but whatever it ends up looking like, this MacBook Air has the hardware to support it.
If you're set on Apple, then you should check out all the MacBook Pro deals available at the moment. If you'd also like to explore Windows laptops, then you'll want our best laptops guide instead.
