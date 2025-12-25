The Nintendo Switch 2 has been one of the biggest gifts of the holiday season, with the latest console from the Japanese gaming giant undoubtedly appearing under countless Christmas trees.

If you're lucky enough to be a new owner or already picked up the console earlier this year, then you're probably looking to top up your digital wallet. Nintendo eShop gift cards are one of the easiest ways to do that, giving you a code that you can redeem on your system for virtual cash.

This cash can be spent on games (or DLC) via the Nintendo eShop and, unlike physical games, digital purchases don't require a cartridge, so can be taken anywhere easily. Although significant discounts on eShop gift cards are rare, I've deployed our deal-finding robots to help you find the best prices below.

Browse Nintendo eShop gift cards

These gift cards are not physical items, but rather codes you redeem on your console. This means that there's no waiting around for potentially lengthy holiday delivery times, and also that they could make for some excellent last-minute gifts.

Although the Nintendo Switch 2 has been my focus, you can also use these cards with the original Nintendo Switch, too.

What should you spend your new credit on, though? For those on the original Switch, check out the recently released Metroid Prime 4: Beyond or Pokemon Legends: Z-A.

If you're a Switch 2 owner, Donkey Kong Bananza is my choice. It's an incredible action platformer that really shows off what the hardware can do. You can see even more top picks for that system below.