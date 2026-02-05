The Nintendo Switch 2 proved me wrong in several ways, and it's why I'd suggest buying it now before price hikes
Never thought I'd say it
I've been critical of the Nintendo Switch 2 in previous stories, given the price of its games and, to a lesser extent, the handheld's price itself, but after giving it a shot, it's a strong recommendation. You can now grab the Nintendo Switch 2 bundle on Best Buy for $629.95 (was
$684.95).
The bundle includes Mario Kart World and Donkey Kong Bananza, two exclusive Switch 2 titles that showcase the fun ready to be had with the console this President's Day. I've bought and played both games (not for $80), and I can say that they serve as perfect introductions to the Switch ecosystem, especially if you've not played many Nintendo games.
While I still own my Lenovo Legion Go S SteamOS handheld, ready to be used for a bigger library of games, the Nintendo Switch 2 is the ideal device if you don't always want to tweak power settings or graphics settings in games. With Nvidia's DLSS enabled on the custom T239 processor, games are surprisingly smooth to play, with consistent frame rates, and that's a big difference compared to the Nintendo Switch.
The Nintendo Switch 2 is one of the best handheld consoles available, powered by a custom Nvidia chip that delivers great visuals and performance across a variety of games. This bundle is a no-brainer this President's Day, and now might be the best time to grab it before a price jump.
A price hike might be close
It's not a big discount, but the Nintendo Switch 2 is another game console that's at risk of a potential price increase. Multiple reports suggest the threat is from a combination of tariffs and the ongoing RAM crisis.
Since Valve is also hesitant to announce prices for the Steam Machine's launch due to the high cost of memory, Nintendo will likely announce a price increase for its Switch 2 soon.
That makes now the best time to make a move if you've been considering a Switch 2 – and I can attest to it being worth every cent, especially since its life cycle has only just begun. Expect to see several exclusives launch later down the line, and The Duskbloods is already one that's caught my eye.
