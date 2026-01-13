Call of Duty might be heading to Nintendo Switch 2 in the near future

A leaker claims that references to Nintendo platforms have appeared in the game's code

It's currently unclear which entries would make the jump

A Call of Duty game might be set to come to Nintendo Switch 2, according to a recent leak.

As noticed by VGC, a leaker who goes by the handle '@realityuk' has allegedly spotted some references to Nintendo platforms in the Call of Duty code.

Yeah it's looking like Nintendo x COD is imminent, whenever the next round of Nintendo announcements are, expect that pic.twitter.com/ojiEUQnHDMJanuary 11, 2026

Per their screenshot, the Nintendo references seem to appear alongside code for other major platforms like Xbox and PlayStation.

Ubisoft Connect is also present in the list, which is presumably the result of certain Activision titles, including Modern Warfare 2 and Modern Warfare 3, becoming available via Ubisoft+ Premium streaming late last year.

The leaker suggests that this means an announcement is "imminent" and that it should be expected as part of the next raft of Nintendo reveals.

It's not clear which games, if any, are going to come to Nintendo Switch 2, but the most obvious contenders would be Black Ops 7 and the free-to-play Warzone battle royale.

An inevitable port?

(Image credit: Zachariah Kelly / TechRadar)

Fresh claims of a potential Call of Duty Nintendo Switch 2 port shouldn't come as much of a surprise, as Microsoft and Nintendo entered into a binding ten-year legal agreement back in 2023.

At the time, Microsoft vice chair and president Brad Smith promised that the company would bring Call of Duty games to Nintendo platforms.

The games would allegedly launch "the same day as Xbox, with full feature and content parity" as part of a move towards "providing long-term equal access to Call of Duty to other gaming platforms".

The announcement came in the shadow of an impending Federal Trade Commission (FTC) lawsuit against Microsoft, which argued that the tech giant's purchase of Call of Duty owner Activision Blizzard would breach US antitrust laws.

The case was eventually dropped by the FTC, with the $75.4 billion acquisition completed on October 13, 2023.

Although it's clear that Microsoft has missed the opportunity to bring Black Ops 7 to Nintendo Switch 2 "the same day as Xbox," the announcement of a port would still go some way to fulfilling that promise.

