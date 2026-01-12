Baldur's Gate 3 might not come to Switch 2 as Larian CEO says a port 'wasn't our decision to make'
Sorry Switch 2 owners
- The Larian Studios CEO has commented on a possible Baldur's Gate 3 Nintendo Switch 2 port
- It "wasn't our decision to make" he said
- The company released the game's last patch back in April 2025
Larian Studios CEO Swen Vincke has commented on the possibility of a Nintendo Switch 2 version of the studio's hit role-playing game (RPG) Baldur's Gate 3.
"Baldur's Gate 3 for Switch 2? Is it even possible?" asked a curious fan in a recent Reddit AMA (ask me anything) thread organized by the developer.
"We would have loved to," responded Vincke. "But it's [sic] wasn't our decision to make."
This follows the release of the "final major game patch" for Baldur's Gate 3 back in April 2025.
"We’ve told our stories the way we needed to tell them, and tried our best to make them impactful and engaging," wrote the company in the patch notes. "We’re continuing to get better at handling our own chaos so that we can continue to create more chaos in the future."
With Larian working on its next project, the upcoming Divinity instalment, it's presumably up to Baldur's Gate 3 rights holder Wizards of the Coast to determine whether a Nintendo Switch 2 port of the game is worthwhile.
Baldur's Gate 3 launched back in August 2023 and has been widely recognized as one of the best RPGs of all time. Former TechRadar Gaming Editor in Chief Jake Tucker called it a "critical success" in our Baldur's Gate 3 review, awarding the game a perfect five out of five score.
Although the apparent lack of an imminent Switch 2 port is a shame, it's already available for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X and Series S.
