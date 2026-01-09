- Switch 2 sales reportedly slowed down over the 2025 Christmas period
- In the US, Switch 2 sales were down 35% compared to its predecessor's launch year over the Holidays
- A "complicated economic landscape" was probably the biggest contributing factor
The Nintendo Switch 2 may have been the fastest-selling console ever in its June 2025 launch window, but its first Christmas on shelves appear to have fallen below expectations.
That's according to The Game Business's Chris Dring. In his latest weekly newsletter, Dring writes that the Nintendo Switch 2's Christmas sales were down 35% compared to the original Switch over the same period back in 2017 (that console's launch year).
It's a similar story in the UK, where Switch 2 sales in the last eight weeks of 2025 were down 16% compared to the original Switch console over the last eight weeks of its launch year.
That being said, there was marginally more appetite for the Switch 2 in the UK on average. The new console managed 6% more sales than its predecessor did in its first year overall.
In a statement to The Game Business, a senior Nintendo employee said the sudden slowdown of Switch 2 sales is the result of a "complicated economic landscape". It seems higher prices for both hardware and software hasn't exactly whetted the appetite of more casual gamers.
The employee adds that "the absence of a major Western game" - presumably in the sense of market appeal, not where the game may have been developed - meant that folks weren't as keen to rush out and pick up a Switch 2 as they may have been when Mario Kart World was bundled with the console at launch.
While the Switch 2 did get some big hitters in Pokémon Legends: Z-A and Donkey Kong Bananza, there were no real barn burners to end the year on like a 3D Mario, Animal Crossing or Super Smash Bros. title. And while Metroid Prime 4: Beyond is great, that's never been a series that pulls in the masses.
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
➡️ Read our full guide to the best handheld games consoles
1. Best overall:
Nintendo Switch 2
2. Best for PC gamers:
Steam Deck OLED
3. Best budget
Nintendo Switch Lite
4. Best for remote play:
PlayStation Portal
Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button!
And of course you can also follow TechRadar on TikTok for news, reviews, unboxings in video form, and get regular updates from us on WhatsApp too.
Rhys is TRG's Hardware Editor, and has been part of the TechRadar team for over four years. Particularly passionate about high-quality third-party controllers and headsets, Rhys strives to provide easy-to-read, informative coverage on gaming hardware of all kinds. As for the games themselves, Rhys is especially keen on fighting and racing games, as well as soulslikes and RPGs.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.