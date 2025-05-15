Nintendo Switch 2 is forecasted to sell 100 million units by the end of 2029, according to industry analysts

DFC Intelligence estimates that the Nintendo Switch 2 could sell 16 million units before the end of the year

This would make the Switch 2 the "fastest-selling console ever" overtaking the Switch, PS4, and Wii

It also forecasts 100 million units sold by the end of 2029

The Nintendo Switch 2 is expected to sell 16 million units by the end of 2025 and 100 million units by the end of 2029.

That's according to industry analyst firm DFC Intelligence, which has just published its new forecast report, which now appears to be removed, for the Nintendo Switch ahead of the console's launch next month (via GameSpot).

Initially, the firm estimated that the Switch 2 would sell 15 million by the end of the year, but it has now raised its forecast to 16 million.

However, it believes the console could sell up to 20 million "if manufacturing could meet demand," but said this is "unlikely" due to Nintendo's "conservative approach to inventory".

This would make the Switch 2 the "fastest-selling console ever", beating out the Switch, PS4, and Wii, which took a year to reach the milestone. Nintendo originally predicted 10 million sales for the original Switch, but its expectations were exceeded when it reached 15 million.

16 million units by the end of 2025 is a bold prediction, but DFC Intelligence also believes that the Switch 2 has the potential to sell over 100 million units by the end of 2029.

"The Switch 2, along with the growth of mobile PC game devices, is redefining the landscape of the video game industry," it said. "DFC forecasts that by the end of 2029, the Switch 2 will have sold over 100 million units, making it the leading console system by a wide margin."

The Nintendo Switch launched in 2017 and hit 100 million units sold by 2022. If the Switch 2 reaches that milestone before the end of 2029, it could outpace the original by a large margin.

Nintendo itself predicts to sell 15 million units for the fiscal year. When asked by investors why the sales forecast is so low, Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa said that the console's high cost is a key factor in its predictions, but believes the console's backward compatibility and software bundles will increase sales before the end of the first fiscal year.

The Nintendo Switch 2 launches globally on June 5, 2025, for $449.99 / £395.99. UK pre-orders and US pre-orders are now live.