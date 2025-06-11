The Nintendo Switch 2 has already smashed a sales record, with 3.5 million units shifted in just four days
Promising indeed
- Sales of the Nintendo Switch are off to a very strong start
- More than 3.5 million units have been sold in just four days
- It's now the fastest-selling Nintendo console ever
Nintendo Switch 2 sales have got off to a very strong start, with the console smashing through records in less than a week following its June 5 launch.
The Nintendo Switch 2 sold more than 3.5 million units worldwide in just four days, making the fastest-selling Nintendo console ever. As Nintendo's biggest launch, it's currently outpacing sales of previous successes like the Wii and Nintendo DS.
To put that figure in context, the original Nintendo Switch, which was a highly popular console by any measure, sold 2.74 million units in its launch month.
As Mat Piscatella, executive director of video games at market research firm Circana, points out, the sales of any console within its first week is largely down to how much supply is available.
We already know that Nintendo has been preparing for the Nintendo Switch 2 launch for quite some time, having significantly more Nintendo Switch 2 units ready at launch than its predecessor.
The deciding factor in the console's success will be whether it maintains this trajectory. As market research firm DFC Intelligence predicts that the Nintendo Switch 2 could shift 100 million units by the end of 2029, it seems likely.
The Nintendo Switch 2 is available now. It costs $449.99 / £395.99 . A bundle that includes a digital copy of Mario Kart World is also available for $499.99 / £429.99.
