Missed out on a Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order? GameStop and Best Buy will have more stock on the console's launch date

GameStop and Best Buy have announced they will be restocking the Nintendo Switch 2

Switch 2 units will be available in-store and online at both retailers during the console's launch on June 5, 2025

In-person launch events will also be hosted in stores during the release

The Nintendo Switch 2 finally releases worldwide on June 5, 2025. Although UK and US pre-orders opened weeks in advance, some retailers have already run out of stock, and some fans have been unable to secure a console.

Fortunately, some retailers like GameStop and Best Buy will be offering new Switch 2 stock to those who missed out, but they'll only be available during the console's release.

"Didn't pre-order? Additional Switch 2 units will be available in-store and online at launch while supplies last," GameStop said in a social media post.

It will also be hosting a launch event, which begins in-store at 3 PM local time on June 4, with Switch 2 pickups starting at 12 AM EST / 9 PM PST.

Best Buy also shared on its homepage that it will be hosting late-night store openings after midnight on June 5.

"In addition to fulfilling pre-orders, most stores will have limited inventory of systems, games and accessories for in-store purchase. Customers will also have the chance to receive a Nintendo collectible," the retailer said.

Although more stock will be available, Best Buy has warned buyers of crowds and long queues.

"Expect to see long lines at popular Best Buy stores in US cities hours in advance of the midnight release date, and some in the crowd may not be able to get the new console," Best Buy said in a statement to The Shortcut.

In case you missed it, the Nintendo Switch 2 will cost $449.99 / £395.99 or $499.99 / £429.99 for the Mario Kart World bundle which includes a digital copy of that game.