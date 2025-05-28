Check your Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order ASAP, as some retailers are reportedly cancelling them

Some US retailers have reportedly cancelled Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders

This allegedly includes Walmart, Target, and GameStop

Consider double checking the status of your pre-order if you have placed one

If you managed to secure a Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order recently, then you might want to check your email inbox as it seems as though some retailers have started cancelling them.

As reported by Vice, would-be Nintendo Switch 2 owners have been flooding the r/switch subreddit to complain that their pre-orders of the upcoming Nintendo console have been inexplicably cancelled.

The majority of those reporting cancellations seem to have shopped at Walmart. "We're sorry, we had to cancel these items," reads a message in the Walmart app on one posted screenshot.

In these instances there seems to be no real explanation as to why the Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order was cancelled, though I suspect that it may be due to stock issues. Some retailers likely banked on having access to much more stock than they do, leading to the need to cancel certain pre-orders.

In the comments to these posts, others are reporting cancellations from Target and GameStop. Bear in mind that these cancellations are currently unverified, though it definitely wouldn't hurt to double check your order just in case.

If you're unlucky enough to be affected, visit our how to pre-order the Nintendo Switch 2 guide for recommendations on how to get your hands on one.

The Nintendo Switch 2 is set to launch on June 5 and demand is likely to be high. According to industry analysts, it could sell 100 million units by the end of 2029 and become the "fast-selling console ever".

It costs $449.99 / £395.99 or $499.99 / £429.99 for a bundle that includes a digital copy of Mario Kart World.