It seems Hellblade 2 is finally getting a physical release to coincide with the PS5 launch this summer if this listing is correct

It seems that Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 is getting a physical release for PS5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S

ESRB has listed the game for PS5 and Xbox Series release with Limited Run Games as its publisher

Hellblade 2 was announced for PS5 last week and is arriving on the console "this summer"

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 is reportedly getting a physical release alongside the launch of the PlayStation 5 version.

On the game's first anniversary last week, Ninja Theory announced that the sequel to its award-winning game Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice will be getting a PS5 release "this summer".

Although the developer didn't specify at the time, it now appears that Hellblade 2 will be getting a physical edition at some point, not just for PS5, but for Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S.

As spotted by Wario64, the ESRB rating board has listed a version of Hellblade 2 with the physical games company Limited Run Games as its publisher. The page shows PS5 and Xbox Series as release formats.

There's no release date listed, but the physical versions could coincide with the PS5 launch this summer, suggesting a June, July, or September release.

A separate listing also shows that Limited Run Games is going to release a Nintendo Switch version of Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice, but it's also unclear when this will launch.

TechRadar Gaming has reached out to Limited Run Games for a comment.

Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 was originally released as a PC and Xbox Series X|S exclusive. Ninja Theory has confirmed that "new features" will be coming to the platforms through an update, presumably alongside the PS5 launch.

In a post on the studio's website, Ninja Theory said it has been "working hard to fully optimise Hellblade 2 for PS5 and PS5 Pro, to give you the very best experience we can", suggesting the game could receive some graphics and performance improvements.