Need a cheap iPhone? You can get an iPhone 14 for just $70 at Best Buy - here's how
Best Buy's Black Friday in July sale has cheap iPhone gold
One of Best Buy's headline deals in the retailer's Black Friday in July sale is the iPhone 14 on sale for just $499 (was $699) unlocked. There are, however, a couple of ways you can get this device for even cheaper today.
Firstly, you can choose to activate your device with either AT&T or Verizon to bring the device down to just $399. You lose a little flexibility, but this could be a good way to save some cash if you're looking to pair up the device with a cheaper plan at one of the carriers.
The magic happens, however, when you trade in an old device for an additional discount of up to $330 off. That's not the biggest trade-in rebate in the world, but you can potentially bundle it together with the carrier activation discount for a massive $430 discount in total.
Even without the carrier activation, you're looking at a very cheap price here indeed for an unlocked iPhone. Yes, the iPhone 14 is a little older now, but it's still a great choice if you're just looking for a device to cover the basics. And, unless you go renewed, you won't find a better price in today's Amazon Prime Day sale, either.
Get a cheap iPhone 14 at Best Buy
Apple iPhone 14 (unlocked): was $699 now $499, plus up to $430 off with a trade-in and activation at Best Buy
Best Buy has just listed the cheapest-ever unlocked price for the iPhone 14 as part of its Black Friday in July sale today. There are even more ways to save, however. Bundle up the device with a line at either Verizon or AT&T and trade in an old device for an additional discount of up to $430 off.
Alex is TechRadar's deals editor, specializing in getting our readers the best bang for the buck on the tech that we know and love. He's a dab hand at covering retailer events like Black Friday and Amazon Prime Day having over seven years of e-commerce experience at Future PLC; including bylines at our sister sites T3 and GamesRadar. Alex's expertise touches on most areas of TechRadar but he has a particular love for phones, laptops, and cameras, being an avid photographer. Outside of work, you'll find him indulging his love for street and travel photography, at home working on music, or down at the local climbing gym.
