One of Best Buy's headline deals in the retailer's Black Friday in July sale is the iPhone 14 on sale for just $499 (was $699) unlocked. There are, however, a couple of ways you can get this device for even cheaper today.

Firstly, you can choose to activate your device with either AT&T or Verizon to bring the device down to just $399. You lose a little flexibility, but this could be a good way to save some cash if you're looking to pair up the device with a cheaper plan at one of the carriers.

The magic happens, however, when you trade in an old device for an additional discount of up to $330 off. That's not the biggest trade-in rebate in the world, but you can potentially bundle it together with the carrier activation discount for a massive $430 discount in total.

Even without the carrier activation, you're looking at a very cheap price here indeed for an unlocked iPhone. Yes, the iPhone 14 is a little older now, but it's still a great choice if you're just looking for a device to cover the basics. And, unless you go renewed, you won't find a better price in today's Amazon Prime Day sale, either.

Get a cheap iPhone 14 at Best Buy

Apple iPhone 14 (unlocked): was $699 now $499, plus up to $430 off with a trade-in and activation at Best Buy

Best Buy has just listed the cheapest-ever unlocked price for the iPhone 14 as part of its Black Friday in July sale today. There are even more ways to save, however. Bundle up the device with a line at either Verizon or AT&T and trade in an old device for an additional discount of up to $430 off.

More of today's best sales