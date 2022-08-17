Apple iPhone 14 deals: the most likely launch promotions and what to expect

Apple iPhone 14 deals could land as soon as mid-September if previous launches are anything to go by. If you, like us, are thinking about scoring a device at launch then you'll find the most likely promotions for launch right here - both based on previous releases and the types of deals that are common on flagships currently. If you're trying to budget ahead of time or attempting to work out your eligibility for an upgrade, then you should find this page useful.

Now, before we get into our iPhone 14 deals predictions know that details on the device are very, very slim on the ground right now. In fact, the iPhone 14 hasn’t even been officially announced. Subsequently, things like cost, specs, and even the name are completely open to speculation currently. Take all our predictions on this page as well informed guesses - and with a pinch of salt.

With all that said, we do have a fairly good idea of what to expect with the upcoming iPhone 14 deals. Not only have we covered every iPhone generation at launch for many years now, but we're also basing our predictions on the types of iPhone deals that have been offered on the current devices over the past year or so. Overall, we're confident that most launch deals should generally conform to our predictions on this page.

When will iPhone 14 deals be available?

We think the most likely date for iPhone 14 deals opening worldwide is on September 9th or 16th based on previous launches.

Apple holds its big yearly keynote event on a Tuesday in early September, which has traditionally been used to announce the latest iPhones. Pre-orders for devices tend to land on the following Friday. The actual release date (IE, when the first devices are delivered), is the next Friday after that.

If you're interested, we've put together an in-depth page on the upcoming iPhone 14 pre-orders to specifically help our readers bag a device as quickly as possible.

How much will iPhone 14 deals cost?

We’re predicting the iPhone 14 to roughly cost about the same as 2021's iPhone 13 at release, which is around $799 / £779. This would put the iPhone 14 into the same mid to upper-range price bracket as the rival Samsung Galaxy S22.

For the iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max, we’re expecting a price of around $999 / £949 and $1,099 / £1,049 respectively, which is again in line with the previous releases. Note, as with all predictions on this page, this is all based on informed speculation as no details about the device have been officially announced.

Which retailers will feature iPhone 14 deals?

Just below you can find a list of the main retailers we expect to feature iPhone 14 deals in September with an overview of the type of promotions they generally offer. Again, don’t take these predictions as gospel, but they’re the most likely scenario that will be played out, based on cell phone deals (opens in new tab) in the past year or so.

(opens in new tab) Apple (opens in new tab)

Apple itself only ever offers one deal, and that’s its trade-in program. It’s boring, yes, but it'll be available on all devices, all networks, and also on unlocked devices too. In fact, Apple is the only vendor in the US to offer unlocked new iPhones, so you’re going to be stuck with it if you’re looking to cut out the contract. Things are a little more flexible over in the UK, although Apple remains the most popular retailer for unlocked deals at launch by a long way. In regards to maximum trade-in savings, we’re expecting somewhere between $500 to $600 off, depending on the device (UK rates should be roughly equivalent). Apple has had trade-in rebates as low as $400 previously but in recent years it’s been a little more generous with its maximum savings. Apple tends to be a little stingier in regards to what phones meet the minimum threshold needed for a big saving, but generally speaking, those with a device that’s one or two generations old and in good condition should get at least a few hundred dollars off a new iPhone 14.

(opens in new tab) Verizon (opens in new tab)

We’re expecting Verizon's iPhone 14 deals at launch to heavily revolve around trade-in rebates and upgrades. Generally speaking, the average maximum trade-in rebate for flagship phones sits around the $800 to $1,000 mark, which should in theory cover the cost of most devices. The big caveat here is that if you have an older or less desirable device then you might not get the biggest saving possible. You’ll also need to sign up for a pricey unlimited data plan - a usual tactic from the bigger carriers. Another possible deal that may or may not run alongside the usual trade-in rebates is Verizon’s ‘buy-one get-one’ deal. This one will give you a second device for free, or up to $800 off a second device when you purchase the first outright with a new unlimited data plan. Again, the catch with this deal is that both devices will have to be signed up to a plan to be eligible - which can run around $60 to $80 per line at the extreme ends of cost.

(opens in new tab) AT&T (opens in new tab)

AT&T’s iPhone 14 deals for launch will most likely offer trade-in rebates of around $800 to $1,000 off, depending on the device. Again, as with most big carrier promotions (all year round), you’ll need to be signing up to an unlimited data plan and have a fairly decent older device ready to hand over to be eligible for the maximum trade-in rebate. If you do hand over a valuable device, say an iPhone 13 in good condition, then it should be possible to cover the entire cost of the device. It’s worth noting that AT&T (among other carriers) accepts multiple device trade-ins at once. AT&T iPhone 14 deals at launch should also be open to both new and existing customers who are eligible for an upgrade.

(opens in new tab) T-Mobile (opens in new tab)

Again, we’ll definitely see trade-in rebates for T-Mobiles iPhone 14 deals at launch - sensing a pattern here? Where we expect T-Mobile to differentiate itself slightly from the other big carriers is that it’ll probably have separate maximum savings for those who pick up a device on a new line and those who simply upgrade. Trade-in for an iPhone 14 with a new line alongside and we expect the maximum saving to be $800 to $1,000. Upgrade savings are generally $400 - based on this year’s promotions for the iPhone 13, Galaxy S22, and other flagship devices.

What about iPhone 14 deals in the UK?

UK Apple iPhone 14 deals for launch are a little harder to predict since we don’t know the pricing of these devices yet. Most networks will tweak their upfront and monthly costs around the overall device pricing so it could vary wildly depending on how much the iPhone 14 series costs out of the gates.

Generally speaking, for the standard iPhone 14 we expect a monthly price of around £40 to £50 for 100GB data at most of the big networks with no upfront costs on a two-year plan. If you’re going unlimited, then you’ll be looking at a bit more than that, although nearly every network has the option to pay more upfront and cut those monthly costs down. You can of course get plans with lower data allowances than 100GB or unlimited, but generally speaking networks offer the best value on the bigger data plans. The difference is usually a couple of pounds per month so we generally advise going for the larger plans for the best bang for the buck.

Some networks and unlocked retailers may offer trade-in rebates at launch, which we expect will roughly be in line with what Apple itself is offering - around £500 to £600, depending on the device. We could also see some cash-back offers or free gifts being offered by the networks, particularly if you’re switching over. Three in particular has offered £200 in cashback for new customers and we could see the network extend this deal for the iPhone 14 launch.