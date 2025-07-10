Some Prime Day deals are better than they look, I picked through 6 deals to find deeper savings on great tech

Some Amazon Prime Day Deals are better than they appear at first, but you have to choose the right version of the product on sale. You might be looking for the best deal on a Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Plus, for instance. That tablet comes in two different colors, and two different storage options. Of the four possibilities, the Galaxy Tab S10 Plus 512GB in Platinum Silver is on sale for $939.99, and it's the only model currently sold at its all-time lowest price. It's the best deal you'll find on Samsung's best 12.4-inch tablet.

Want to keep playing? How about a superfast gaming phone? The Redmagic 10 Pro and Redmagic 10S Pro are both on sale. There are six different combinations of color and storage capacity to choose from. Of those six, the Redmagic 10S Pro with 1TB of storage and 24GB of RAM in the Silver color is on sale for $993.65, down from it's previous low price of $1,219. That's the best deal of the bunch, and the only one at an all-time low price.

Have you ever heard Bowers & Wilkins headphones? They sound fantastic, and the B&W Px8 headphones are on sale for Prime Day. However, there are five colors to choose from, and though the headphones are the same inside, the prices vary wildly. The most expensive are the McLaren Grey partnership with the supercar company. The cheapest are the gorgeous B&W Dark Forest green Px8 headphones for $374, down from the $699 list price and the lowest price I've seen for these wireless headphones by far.

If you need some extra digital storage, I recommend Samsung solid state drives, and you can find Prime Day sales on both the T9 portable SSD as well as the Type-C USB flash drive. Of course, these drives come in multiple capacities, and some are a better deal than others. The Samsung T9 Portable SSD 2TB drive for $169.99 is the best deal of the bunch for major storage needs. The Samsung Type-C USB Flash Drive 512GB is the best bargain if you need a smaller drive that can connect to your smartphone.

Finally, I love smartbulbs, and Philips Hue have been my favorite for years but they can be very expensive - up to $50 per bulb! This Prime Day deal on Philips Hue 3-pack drops the price to $79.64, which is only $26.55 per bulb. There are many multipacks to choose from, but the 3-pack offers the best bang for the bulb.

• Check out all of the Amazon Prime Day tech deals

Amazon Prime Day tech deals in the US

Samsung Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Plus 512GB: was $1,119.99 now $899.99 at Amazon The Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Plus is a 12.4-inch tablet that comes with Samsung's dynamic S Pen stylus. It's a powerful, full-featured tablet ready for multimedia, productivity, gaming, or anything you throw its way. You can find the best deal on the 512GB model, but every configuration is on sale for Prime Day.

Redmagic Redmagic 10S Pro 1TB / 24GB Silver: was $1,169 now $993.65 at Amazon The Redmagic 10S Pro is a superfast, ultra-specced gaming phone that is actually cheaper than its Asus ROG Phone competition. This Prime Day deal discounts every new Redmagic phone, and the best deal of the bunch is on this superior silver model with 24GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. That's more power and performance than anyone should need... except for hardcore gamers, of course.

Bowers & Wilkins Bowers & Wilkins Px8 Dark Forest: was $699 now $374 at Amazon If you want a truly stellar set of wireless headphones, you can't do much better than these Bowers & Wilkins Px8 cans for $374 for the Dark Forest green model. Other colors are also on sale, but these gorgeous green headphones are the least expensive. Our audio expert says they "are the pinnacle of B&W's over-ear headphone offering, and the sound here raises the bar yet again" so don't let this deal pass you by.

Samsung Samsung T9 SSD 2TB: was $299.99 now $169.99 at Amazon I use a Samsung T-series SSD as my permanent backup drive for my MacBook Pro and it's gotten me through many recoveries and data transfers with no complaints. Samsung drives are super-reliable and fast, and this deal on the latest Samsung T9 SSD with 2TB of storage for $169.99 is the best bargain on these high-capacity Samsung drives. It isn't the absolute lowest price, but it's close and it's worth buying if you need serious backup.

Samsung Samsung Type-C USB Flash Drive 512GB: was $57.99 now $44.99 at Amazon If you need storage to fit in your pocket or hang from a keychain, the Samsung Type-C USB Flash Drive for $44.99 has you covered. The 512GB capacity will be enough to backup your smartphone photos twice over, and this is the lowest price I've seen for this model.