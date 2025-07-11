I found 14 Prime Day deals on $1,000+ tech our experts actually loved, and they're all at least 20% off including our 2024 TV and laptop of the year

I want to maximize my Amazon Prime Day deals, so I looked for the best deals on high-ticket products - only tech that costs $1,000+. Then I picked only deals that save 20% or more, to make sure I'm saving hundreds of dollars on every product I recommend. Finally, I checked with my colleagues at TechRadar, the experts who reviewed these products, to make sure that each of these devices are among the best you can buy.

In fact, many of these deals offer discounts on our 2024 pick of the year favorites. Our 2024 laptop of the year, the Microsoft Surface Pro, is on sale for 30% off, down to $1,174.99 for the model with a Snapdragon X Elite processor and 16GB of RAM.

Our favorite TV from last year, the Samsung S95D, is down 38% for Prime Day to $1,497.99 for the 55-inch model. The 77-inch Samsung S95D is discounted a massive 43%, and you can get it for $2,497.99, down from its $4,397.99 list price.

Check out all the deals below, because we have reviewed and gotten hands-on with all of these products and awarded them four, four-and-a-half, or even five stars after our expert testing was complete. Now is the best time to save hundreds on tech that might normally be out of reach.

Amazon Prime Day deals on our experts faves

Save 27% Samsung Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: was $1,299.99 now $949.99 at Amazon The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra earned 4.5 stars in our in-depth review, making it one of the best smartphones you can buy. This deal drops the price to the lowest ever, down 27& to $949.99 for the 256GB model, and the 512GB model is also on sale for a great discount.

Save 31% Ecovacs Ecovacs Deebot X9 Pro Omni Robot Vacuum and Mop: was $1,599.99 now $1,099.99 at Amazon Our reviewer said this Ecovacs Deebot X9 Pro robot vacuum and mop combo had the best mopping system she'd seen. This deal knocks $500 off the price, 31% discount and an amazing sale on the Pro model. The cheaper T80 Omni model is also on sale for 33% off if you want to save a bit more.

MSI MSI Codex Z2: was $1,599.99 now $2,199.99 at Amazon Our gaming PC experts say the MSI Codex Z2 is the ideal entry point for new PC gamers or those who aren't out for premium high-end gaming experiences. It utilizes an RTX 5070 12GB GPU, alongside AMD's R7-8700F, 32GB of DDR5 RAM, and a 2TB SSD. At its current sale price, it's possibly the cheapest gaming PC I've seen in a while, that still provides great gaming performance at 1440p.

Save 20% Roborock Roborock Saros 10R: was $1,599.99 now $1,279.99 at Amazon This Roborock Saros 10R vacuum earned 4.5 stars in our expert in-depth review, and our vacuum expert called it the "perfect hybrid robot vacuum for even the most cluttered of homes." This deal drops the price 20%, a $320 savings, making it the lowest price I've seen on this super-slim combo robot vacuum.

Our TV expert is still testing the Samsung S90D, but in his time so far he says 'its images feel bright and rich, the screen seems to be able to handle challenging HDR scenes well, and even offers impressive sound.' This deal drops the price by a whopping $500, a 31% savings on the 65-inch model. The 55-inch model is an even better bargain, at just under $1,000, a huge 44% savings on a great TV.

Save 25% Peloton Peloton Indoor Exercise Bike+: was $1,445 now $1,083.75 at Amazon Sure you can find a used Peloton, but I've never seen a Peloton bike cheaper than this, so it's a great time to buy one that hasn't had somebody else's rear end on the seat. Our fitness expert gave the Peloton bike and service 4.5 stars when he reviewed it in-depth in 2022, and it remains one of our favorite pieces of exercise tech.

Save 51% Sony Sony A95K: was $3,499.99 now $1,698 at Amazon Half off a 5-star TV. Need I say more? The Sony A95K earned a perfect 5-stars in our TV expert's in-depth review, and we said it produced 'images so good they left us begging for more.' This deal drops the price of the 65-inch model by 51%, an astonishing savings on one of the best TV sets you'll ever watch. That makes the 65-inch model even cheaper than the 55-inch A95K, which is not on sale this Prime Day.

Save 31% Microsoft Microsoft Surface Laptop 2024: was $1,699.99 now $1,174.99 at Amazon This is our 2024 laptop of the year, our favorite among the new Snapdragon X Elite portables and all the competitors. Our laptop experts credit this machine with helping to jumpstart the AI revolution on laptops. This Prime Day deal cuts the price by 31% for the Snapdragon X Elite model with 16GB of RAM, or 30% for the 32GB model. You can also save on the smaller 13.8-inch Surface Laptop with a touchscreen.

Save 33% LG LG C5: was $2,696.99 now $1,796.99 at Amazon Our TV expert spent time with the LG C5 TV and decided it was perfect, awarding it a 5-star review. He said that with 'excellent picture quality, superb gaming performance, and an intuitive smart TV platform with new AI features, the C5 is a top-notch TV.' This deal cuts the 65-inch LG C5 by 33%, a $900 savings on one of the best OLED TVs you can own. The 77-inch LG C5 is also on sale for $1,000 off the list price, a 27% savings on an even bigger OLED screen.

Save 32% Samsung Samsung The Frame Pro with Music Frame bundle: was $2,795.97 now $1,897.99 at Amazon This is a huge deal on Samsung's latest upgrade to its stylish The Frame TV, the set that disguises itself as artwork when you aren't watching your favorite shows and movies. This new Pro version ups the picture quality significantly, and our News Chief, a lontime The Frame owner, says 'it's a significant upgrade over the original.' This deal saves you almost $900 on the 65-inch model when you buy it with a gorgeous teak wood frame and a Samsung Music Frame smart speaker, a bundle that will upgrade any home in tech style.

Save 22% Samsung Samsung Galaxy Book5 Pro 360: was $1,599.99 now $1,249.99 at Amazon The Galaxy Book5 Pro 360 convertible laptop earned 4-stars in our in-depth review, and our laptop expert was 'blown away by the design.' This deal takes Samsung's 16-inch model with a Core Ultra 7 processor and 16GB of RAM down $350, a 22% savings. Other configurations are getting a similar discount if you need more RAM.

Save 29% Breville Breville The Oracle Touch Espresso Machine: was $2,799.95 now $1,999.95 at Amazon Here's a great chance to save money on a fantastic home espresso machine. The Breville Oracle Touch machine earned 4.5-stars from our espresso expert, who said it 'does the hard work... Minimal input, or skill, is required.' This deal drops the price by $800, which is still expensive but surely it will pay for itself in 300 Cortados or so.

Save 47% Samsung Samsung QN90D: was $14,997.99 now $7,997.99 at Amazon Go big or go home! This massive mini LED Samsung QN90D TV is 98-inches from corner-to-corner, making it perfect for watching the game and feeling like you're standing on the court (or the field, or the pitch, or whatever). Our TV expert gave this set 4.5-stars in our in-depth review and said it's 'ideal for sports and also brilliant for gaming and movies.' This deal drops the price by a massive $7,000! It's still the most expensive thing on this list, but that savings is undeniable.