Amazon devices are consistently top sellers during Prime Day, thanks to the massive discounts they receive and their cheap price tag. You can find record-low prices on Fire tablets, Blink security cameras, Fire TV Sticks, Echo speakers, Kindle e-readers, and Ring Doorbells, with deals starting at just $12.99.

It's not just the discount and cheap price tag that's appealing; Amazon devices are wildly popular, thanks to their functional features and smart home integration with Amazon Alexa.

Below you'll find my list of the 25 best Prime Day device deals, which includes up to 50% off my favorite Amazon gadgets. Keep in mind that you must be a Prime member to shop today's deals, and Amazon's Prime Day sale ends this Friday.

Amazon's 25 best Prime Day device deals

Amazon Smart Plug: was $24.99 now $12.99 at Amazon Add smart capabilities to any device in your home with the best-selling Amazon Smart Plug on sale for just $12.99. With over 500,000 positive reviews on Amazon, the smart plug works seamlessly with Amazon Alexa, allowing you to control lights and appliances with just your voice.

Amazon Blink Mini 2: was $39.99 now $19.99 at Amazon I've had my eye on the Blink Mini 2 since its release, and now that it's on sale for just $19.99 - it's a must-buy. The compact security camera features two-way audio and will alert your phone when motion is detected. The Blink 2 also includes a 1080p HD live view, night view in color with a built-in spotlight, and a wider field of view.

Amazon Fire TV Stick HD: was $39.99 now $17.99 at Amazon Get a cheap streaming device with Amazon's standard Fire TV Stick on sale for just $17.99 with code FTVHDADD at checkout. In our Fire TV Stick review, we found that the original version offered a cost-effective way to add essential smart features to your TV, including access to HD streaming apps, Alexa voice controls, and the ability to control other smart home devices.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: was $49.99 now $24.99 at Amazon The best-selling Fire TV Stick 4K streams shows and movies on your TV in ultra-high-definition 4K resolution and is also on sale for just $24.99, thanks to Amazon's 50% discount. It's a solid streaming stick with access to all the major apps and support for voice controls through Alexa.

Amazon Fire TV Cube: was $139.99 now $89.99 at Amazon The fastest-ever streaming media player, Amazon's all-new Fire TV Cube combines all the benefits of a streaming device with Alexa support. It functions as a smart speaker, allowing you to control your smart home devices, and also provides access to virtually every streaming app imaginable. Throw in Dolby Vision, HDR, and Dolby Atmos support, and AI-powered Fire TV Search, and it’s everything you could want.

Amazon Echo Pop: was $39.99 now $21.99 at Amazon Looking to buy a smart speaker for a small space? Amazon's Prime Day deals include the all-new Echo Pop for just $21.99 - the cheapest Echo device you can buy right now. For that money, you're getting a compact smart speaker with Alexa built in, so you can play music, ask questions, and check the weather completely hands-free.

Amazon Echo Dot: was $49.99 now $31.99 at Amazon If you're looking for a more robust sound, Amazon also has the Echo Dot for its lowest price. Amazon's best-selling smart speaker offers an improved audio experience, plus a new temperature sensor and all the handy features from Alexa, like playing music, answering questions, and checking the weather completely hands-free.

Amazon Echo Spot: was $79.99 now $44.99 at Amazon The Echo Spot is already in my shopping cart, and I can't wait for it to arrive. Amazon's brand-new Echo Spot pairs a 2.83-inch touch screen with a 1.73-inch front-firing speaker, making it an ideal smart alarm clock. With Alexa onboard, you can ask the assistant for the weather, play music, or even schedule alarms. Today's Prime Day deal is a return to the record-low price.

Amazon Kindle: was $109.99 now $84.99 at Amazon The latest version of the standard Kindle is on sale as part of the annual Prime Day sale. It's a basic ereader, but it still boasts a four-week battery life and space for thousands of books. Given it's $40 cheaper than the Paperwhite, this is clearly a better pick for the infrequent reader who's after a more budget-friendly option. At $85, this Prime Day deal matches the record-low price for the ereader, but is far from the bigger discounts I've seen in previous years.

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite: was $159.99 now $124.99 at Amazon Amazon Prime Day features an OK, if a little disappointing, deal on the latest Kindle Paperwhite. We found in our Kindle Paperwhite review that it's packed with features to suit all avid readers, including a 12-week battery life, glare-free 7-inch screen, adjustable warm light, and storage space for thousands of books. This is a good buy and one of the best ereaders out there, it's just a shame that the days of even bigger discounts are well in the past.

Amazon Kindle Colorsoft: was $279.99 now $179.99 at Amazon The Kindle Colorsoft is down to its lowest price as part of Amazon Prime Day. As Amazon's first and only colored Kindle, it's a must-have for people who love reading travel guides, graphic novels, and other genres with a lot of images and photographs. It's USB-C and wireless charging compatible, lasting up to 8 weeks on a full battery.

Amazon Kindle Scribe: was $299.99 now $259.99 at Amazon This updated version of the Kindle Scribe has only been discounted a handful of times in the past, so this Prime Day deal is a new record-low. The Scribe combines some of the best features of the Kindle Paperwhite, such as the glare-free and auto-adjusting display, along with the option to take notes, comment on documents, and doodle using the included stylus pen. Our Kindle Scribe review was down on some missing features that have been added in recent updates, so now this is better value for a multi-functional device.

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Kids Bundle: was $179.99 now $129.99 at Amazon Amazon's Kindle Paperwhite Kids is a truly awesome product, mainly because it combines the best features of the regular Kindle with a fun case and offers a worry-free guarantee for two years. The latter means you can get it replaced by Amazon if anything happens to it, like scratches on the screen or drops. Six months of Amazon Kids+ are included, providing access to thousands of books for free. It's now all available for a record-low price.

Amazon Fire 7 Kids Edition: was $99.99 now $54.99 at Amazon The latest Amazon Fire 7 Kids tablet is on sale for a record-low price of $49.99, thanks to today's incredible 50% discount. The seven-inch tablet features easy parental controls, a kid-proof case, and a year of Amazon Kids Unlimited, which gives you access to apps, games, books, videos, and more.

Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet: was $139.99 now $69.99 at Amazon This might be one of the best Prime Day deals: Amazon's latest tablet, the Fire HD 10, is down to a new record-low price, and I don't imagine it will drop further on Prime Day itself. It features a large, bright 10-inch Full HD display, 3GB of RAM, and an octa-core processor for enhanced performance. The tablet also works with Amazon Alexa and provides an impressive 12 hours of battery life.

Amazon Fire Max 11 Tablet: was $229.99 now $139.99 at Amazon Here's another record-low price on Amazon's most powerful (and largest) Fire tablet. The vivid 11-inch display is ideal for streaming your favorite shows, reading a book, or playing games. The battery life is up to 14 hours, while the optional stylus and keyboard add extra functionality to this capable tablet. It's also easy to do light admin work with.

Ring Battery Doorbell: was $99.95 now $49.99 at Amazon I already own the best-selling Ring Video Doorbell and can't imagine living without it. The smart doorbell includes a built-in battery and allows you to see, hear, and speak to anyone from your phone or computer. Today's Prime Day deal from Amazon is a record-low price.

Ring Battery Doorbell Plus: was $149.99 now $79.99 at Amazon The latest version of the Ring Battery Video Doorbell Plus offers an even higher resolution than the standard model and features a convenient quick-release battery pack, allowing you to remove the battery without needing to take down the entire doorbell for recharging. Today's Prime Day deal is the lowest price yet.

Amazon Echo Show 8: was $149.99 now $109.99 at Amazon If you're looking for a larger smart home display, Amazon has the latest Echo Show 8 on sale for $109.99. Thanks to Alexa compatibility, the eight-inch display allows you to make calls, watch movies, check the weather, and control compatible smart home devices completely hands-free.

Ring Indoor Cam (two pack): was $99.99 now $59.98 at Amazon The Ring Indoor Cam is an excellent addition to the company’s growing suite of security products. It can monitor your entire home with 1080p HD video, live View, and Color Night Vision, plus two-way audio and alerts sent to your phone. Today's deal on a two pack is a record-low price

Blink Outdoor Security Camera: was $259.99 now $99.99 at Amazon The 4th generation Blink outdoor security camera features enhanced motion detection, two-way audio, a two-year battery life, and works with Amazon Alexa for hands-free control. Today's Prime Day deal is a massive 62% discount and a record-low price.