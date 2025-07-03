Amazon's best (and cheapest) Prime Day deals are already live – 50% off TVs, Echo, tablets, and more

We're just days away from Amazon Prime Day, and like in years past, Amazon has released early deals that include its best-selling devices. Amazon devices are always best-sellers during Prime Day, thanks to record-low prices on Fire tablets, TVs, Echo speakers, Ring security cameras, and more.

To help you snag a handy (and cheap) early Prime Day device deal, I've listed today's 21 best offers, starting at just $17.99. Today's deals include everything from the best-selling Fire TV Stick 4K to a big-screen 4K Fire TV and the latest Echo Show 8, with savings of up to 50% off.

A few stand-out offers that I don't expect to drop further in price during Amazon's official Prime Day sale include the Echo Spot smart alarm clock on sale for $44.99, the Insignia 50-inch F50 Series 4K Fire TV on sale for an incredible price of $179.99, and the Fire HD 10 tablet on sale for only $69.99.

Keep in mind that, like Amazon Prime Day, most of today's early Prime Day device deals require an Amazon Prime membership. If you aren't already a member, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial (or a six-month free trial if you're 18-24 years old), which will allow you to shop next week's sale.

The 21 best early Prime Day device deals

Amazon Echo Pop: was $39.99 now $21.99 at Amazon Looking to buy a smart speaker for a small space? Amazon's early Prime Day deals include the all-new Echo Pop for just $21.99 - the cheapest Echo device you can buy right now. For that money, you're getting a compact smart speaker with Alexa built in, so you can play music, ask questions, and check the weather completely hands-free.

Amazon Echo Dot: was $49.99 now $31.99 at Amazon If you're looking for a more robust sound, Amazon also has the Echo Dot for its lowest price. Amazon's best-selling smart speaker offers an improved audio experience, plus a new temperature sensor and all the handy features from Alexa, like playing music, answering questions, and checking the weather completely hands-free.

Amazon Echo Spot: was $79.99 now $44.99 at Amazon The Echo Spot is already in my shopping cart, and I can't wait for it to arrive. Amazon's brand-new Echo Spot pairs a 2.83-inch touch screen with a 1.73-inch front-firing speaker, making it an ideal smart alarm clock. With Alexa onboard, you can ask the assistant for the weather, play music, or even schedule alarms. Today's early Prime Day deal is a return to the record-low price.

Amazon Fire TV Stick HD: was $39.99 now $17.99 at Amazon Get a cheap streaming device with Amazon's standard Fire TV Stick on sale for just $17.99 with code FTVHDADD at checkout. In our Fire TV Stick review, we found that the original version offered a cost-effective way to add essential smart features to your TV, including access to HD streaming apps, Alexa voice controls, and the ability to control other smart home devices.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: was $49.99 now $24.99 at Amazon The best-selling Fire TV Stick 4K streams shows and movies on your TV in ultra-high-definition 4K resolution and is also on sale for just $24.99, thanks to Amazon's 50% discount. It's a solid streaming stick with access to all the major apps and support for voice controls through Alexa.

Amazon Fire TV Cube (newest model): was $139.99 now $89.99 at Amazon The fastest-ever streaming media player, Amazon's all-new Fire TV Cube combines all the benefits of a streaming device with Alexa support. It functions as a smart speaker, allowing you to control your smart home devices, and also provides access to virtually every streaming app imaginable. Throw in Dolby Vision, HDR, and Dolby Atmos support, and AI-powered Fire TV Search, and it’s everything you could want.

Amazon Echo Show 8: was $149.99 now $109.99 at Amazon If you're looking for a larger smart home display, Amazon has the latest Echo Show 8 on sale for $109.99. Thanks to Alexa compatibility, the eight-inch display allows you to make calls, watch movies, check the weather, and control compatible smart home devices completely hands-free.

Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet: was $139.99 now $69.99 at Amazon This might be the best early Prime Day deal: Amazon's latest tablet, the Fire HD 10, is down to a new record-low price, and I don't imagine it will drop further on Prime Day itself. It features a large, bright 10-inch Full HD display, 3GB of RAM, and an octa-core processor for enhanced performance. The tablet also works with Amazon Alexa and provides an impressive 12 hours of battery life.

Amazon Fire Max 11 Tablet: was $229.99 now $139.99 at Amazon Here's another record-low price on Amazon's most powerful (and largest) Fire tablet. The vivid 11-inch display is ideal for streaming your favorite shows, reading a book, or playing games. The battery life is up to 14 hours, while the optional stylus and keyboard add extra functionality to this capable tablet. It's also easy to do light admin work with.

Ring Indoor Cam (two pack): was $99.99 now $59.98 at Amazon The Ring Indoor Cam is an excellent addition to the company’s growing suite of security products. It can monitor your entire home with 1080p HD video, live View, and Color Night Vision, plus two-way audio and alerts sent to your phone. Today's deal on a two pack is a record-low price

Blink Outdoor Security Camera: was $259.99 now $99.99 at Amazon The 4th generation Blink outdoor security camera features enhanced motion detection, two-way audio, a two-year battery life, and works with Amazon Alexa for hands-free control. Today's early Prime Day deal is a massive 62% discount and a record-low price.

Ring Battery Doorbell with Ring Indoor Cam: was $139.99 now $69.99 at Amazon Amazon's best early Prime Day smart home bundle is the best-selling Ring Battery Doorbell with the Ring Indoor Cam for only $69.99 - a 50% discount. The smart doorbell features a built-in battery and, like the Ring Indoor Cam, enables you to see, hear, and speak with anyone from your phone or computer.

Insignia 32-inch F20 Series HD smart TV: was $169.99 now $79.99 at Amazon Amazon's cheapest early Prime Day TV deal is the 32-inch Insignia HD smart TV, now on sale for a record-low price of $79.99. This is a fantastic deal if you're looking to add a smaller display to an extra bedroom. While the Insignia F20 Series lacks 4K resolution, you're getting the Fire TV experience built-in and an Alexa voice remote.

Amazon Fire TV 40-inch 2-Series HD Fire TV: was $249.99 now $169.99 at Amazon Amazon's popular 40-inch 2-Series Fire TV is on sale for $169.99, which is the lowest price we've seen this year. Amazon Fire TV is on sale for just $179.99. Similar to the deal above, Amazon's 2-Series TV lacks 4K resolution, but it offers smart capabilities through the Fire TV experience and Amazon Alexa, providing hands-free control.

Insignia 43-inch F30 Series 4K Fire TV: was $299.99 now $149.99 at Amazon This is an amazing price on a mid-size display if you want to add a budget 4K TV to your home. The best-selling Insignia F30 Series TV features 4K HD resolution, smart capabilities with the Fire operating system, and a voice remote with hands-free Alexa, so you can use your voice to control your TV.

Amazon 50-inch 4-Series 4K Fire TV: was $399.99 now $259.99 at Amazon This brand-new version of the Amazon Fire TV 4-Series is on sale for its lowest price yet. The mid-sized 4K display supports HDR 10, offering a sharp, clear, and vibrant image for TV shows, movies, and sports. All major streaming apps are ready to go, too, plus there's voice control support through Alexa. It's an all-around solid TV for the price if you need an affordable and capable display.