Just in time for a new school year, Best Buy has launched its annual 'Tech Fest' sale with clearance prices on its best-selling tech gadgets. You can find record-low prices on our favorite TVs, Apple devices, laptops, headphones, tablets, and more.



As TechRadar's deals editor who regularly covers sales at Best Buy, I've gone through today's offers and hand-picked the 29 best deals that I'd buy. I curated today's list using best-selling tech products, many of which have been reviewed here at TechRadar, from top brands like Samsung, LG, Apple, Sony, and HP.



Every single tech gadget listed has received an impressive discount, which is why, as a seasoned deals editor and shopping expert, I recommend adding these deals to your cart.



Some highlights include LG's all-new 55-inch C5 OLED TV on sale for an incredible price of $1,299.99, Apple's powerful MacBook Air M4 on sale for $799.99, and Sony's highly rated WH1000XM4 Wireless Headphones on sale for $199.99.



Below, I've listed links to Best Buy's most popular categories, followed by the full list of today's 29 best tech deals. Keep in mind, these are limited-time offers, and Best Buy's Tech Fest sale ends on Sunday at Midnight.

Best Buy's 29 best tech deals that I'd buy

Apple AirPods 4: was $129 now $99 at Best Buy AirPods are a back-to-school essential, and Best Buy has Apple's all-new AirPods 4 on sale for $99 - only $10 more than the record-low price. The AirPods 4 feature a new design for all-day comfort and feature Apple's H2 chip, which supports personalized spatial audio and voice isolation. You also get a redesigned case with 30 hours of battery life and support for USB-C for wireless charging.

Apple AirPods Pro 2: was $249 now $169 at Best Buy Apple's best-selling AirPods Pro 2 sound excellent, offer top-tier noise cancellation, feature Dolby Atmos spatial audio, which is amazing for movies, and they even have an unlosable case, thanks to technology that points you to where it's hiding (and a speaker to help, too). While today's deal isn't the record-low, it's the best price you can find right now.

Apple iPad A16 (2025): was $349 now $299 at Best Buy You can get the latest Apple iPad A16 on sale for $299, only $20 more than the record-low price. The most significant upgrade compared to the previous generation model is the latest A16 chip for faster performance. You also get double the storage of 128GB as standard, a sharp 11-inch Liquid Retina display, and solid 12MP front and back cameras.

Apple iPad mini: was $499 now $399 at Best Buy Best Buy's Tech Fest sale has the powerful iPad Mini on sale for a record-low price of $399. Apple's iPad mini features a powerful A17 Bionic chip, 128GB of storage, and an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display, making it a great choice if you're looking for a smaller tablet with premium features.

Apple iPad Pro M4: was $999 now $899 at Best Buy If you're looking for a tablet with laptop-like power, Best Buy has the M4 iPad Pro on sale for $899 – a record-low price. The iPad Pro delivers incredible performance and speed, thanks to Apple's latest M4 Chip, an exceptional battery life, and an 11-inch Ultra Retina XDR display.

Apple MacBook Air 13-inch (M2, 2022): was $799 now $699 at Best Buy Display - 13.6 inches

Processor - Apple M2

RAM - 16GB

Storage - 256GB Newer M3 and M4 models are now available, but this is an unbelievable price for the MacBook Air 13-inch with an M2 chip. Sure, that's an older version, but this is still an incredibly powerful laptop for those needing a premium powerhouse for school and productivity, coding, or creative work. You also get double the amount of RAM at 16GB, although the 256GB of storage feels a little paltry in 2025. Still, we rated it highly in our MacBook Air M2 review, thanks to the stylish design, clear display, impressive performance, and long 18-hour battery life.

Apple MacBook Air 13-inch (M4): was $999 now $799 at Best Buy Display - 13.6 inches

Processor - Apple M4

RAM - 16GB

Storage - 256GB The MacBook Air 13-inch (M4) is the newest version of Apple's popular laptop, and it's now down to a record-low price. You get a great-looking 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display, while the boost to 16GB of RAM keeps all your programs running smoothly. It's just a shame Apple still insists on only 256GB of storage as standard, which feels a little miserly in 2025. Nevertheless, this is still one of the best laptops you can buy if you need a performance powerhouse for productivity and creative tasks, especially after this $150 discount.

Apple MacBook Air 15-inch (M3, 2024): was $1,099 now $899 at Best Buy Display - 15 inches

Processor - Apple M3

RAM - 16GB

Storage - 256GB It may essentially be just a larger version of the MacBook Air 13-inch, but if that's what you want, then that's what you get – and it's now reduced to its lowest-ever price at Best Buy. Our MacBook Air 15-inch review praised the display, performance, design and speaker array, although we did think the jump in size hurt one of the MacBook Air's key selling points – its portability. Nevertheless, this is still an impressive laptop that was awarded a full five stars.

Sony WH1000XM4 Wireless Headphones: was $349.99 now $199.99 at Best Buy The Sony WH-1000MX4 are older now, but they are still some of the best over-ear headphones ever. These wireless Sony cans package together top-notch audio, excellent comfort, and effective noise cancellation all at a reasonable price point that's about $100 less than the newer Sony XM5 that are only a minor upgrade.

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds: was $179 now $149 at Best Buy Bose is the best brand around for providing excellent active noise cancellation features, and you can now get these fantastic and affordable earbuds for a great low price. With the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds, you get fewer options than the high-end range, but you still get up to 8.5 hours of battery life, the ability to adjust the equalizer and a very comfy fit. They’ll instantly make your commute, your runs, or your walks far more enjoyable.

Asus Chromebook CX14: was $279 now $129 at Best Buy Processor: Intel Celeron

RAM: 4GB

Storage: 64GB



One of the cheapest laptop deals at Best Buy is this 14-inch Asus Chromebook, which is on sale for only $129. You wouldn't know to look at it, though; Asus has given this Chromebook a clean design, and the lightweight ChromeOS can run perfectly well on the 4GB of RAM and Intel Celeron processor.

HP 15.6 Touch-Screen Laptop: was $529.99 now $279.99 at Best Buy Processor: Intel Core i3

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 256GB



Best Buy's weekend sale has HP's 15.6-inch touch-screen laptop down to just $319.99. You get an Intel i3 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD to ensure excellent overall performance and enough essential speedy storage for the price. Overall, it's a great entry-level option to handle all everyday jobs, some more advanced work, and light multitasking.

Lenovo IdeaPad 1: was $579.99 now $349.99 at Best Buy Display - 15.6 inches

Processor - AMD Ryzen 5

RAM - 8GB

Storage - 256GB One of the best cheap laptops in Best Buy's Tech Fest sale is this Lenovo IdeaPad 1 with an AMD Ryzen 5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a reasonable 256GB SSD that all work together to ensure good overall performance and enough essential speedy storage for the price. Although I've seen a similar spec for under $300 in the past, I still recommend it now if you're on a budget and need a laptop for general everyday use, administrative tasks, light work, or schoolwork.

Dell Inspiron 15 Touch laptop: was $799.99 now $529.99 at Best Buy Display: 15.6 inches

Processor: AMD Ryzen 7

Ram: 16GB

Storage: 1TB



This Dell Inspiron 15 Touch laptop is getting a $270 price cut, now down to just $529.99. The impressive combination of an AMD Ryzen 7 chipset, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB of SSD is perfect for an everyday Windows machine, plus you're getting a 15.6-inch Touch display.

HP OmniBook X Flip: was $849.99 now $529.99 at Best Buy Display: 14 inches

Processor: Intel Core Ultra 5

Ram: 16GB

Storage: 512GB



The HP OmniBook X Flip combines a laptop and a tablet in one, and it's on sale for only $529.99. It works well as a school laptop, equipped with the powerful Intel Core Ultra 5 processor, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. It's fitted for AI with built-in Copilot Plus support and the optional HP Companion AI app, which you can use to help you with your schoolwork.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 (256GB): was $919.99 now $669.99 at Best Buy The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 is perfect for college, thanks to its Transcript Assist with Galaxy AI, which can transcribe lectures and conversations and summarize them instantly. It’s slim and lightweight, which is perfect for students to carry from class to class.

Insignia 32-inch F20 Series HD smart TV: was $129.99 now $74.99 at Best Buy Best Buy's cheapest Tech Fest TV deal is the 32-inch Insignia HD smart TV for only $74.99. This is a fantastic deal if you're looking to add a smaller display to an extra bedroom. While the Insignia F20 Series lacks 4K resolution, you're getting the Fire TV experience built-in and an Alexa voice remote.

Insignia F50 Series 55-inch 4K Fire TV: was $349.99 now $189.99 at Best Buy This mid-sized and best-selling Insignia 55-inch TV supports high-quality 4K HD resolution, has smart capabilities with the Fire operating system, and a voice remote with hands-free Alexa controls. I've picked out this size in particular as it's the lowest-ever price for the already affordable display. All this for under $200 is an incredible offer for a no-frills TV of this size.

Samsung 55-inch U8000F Series Crystal 4K Smart TV: was $429.99 now $359.99 at Best Buy Samsung's Crystal 4K TVs have been best-sellers here at TechRadar, and Best Buy has the 55-inch U8000F Series model on sale for $359.99 - an incredible price. The 2025 TV features Samsung's Crystal Processor 4K, Motion Xcelerator for a smooth viewing experience, and HDR for superior color reproduction. It also features a new sleek design and Samsung's Tizen smart platform.

LG 55-Inch C5 OLED TV: was $1,799.99 now $1,299.99 at Best Buy The all-new LG C5 was just released in March of this year, and Best Buy has the 55-inch model on sale for $1,299.99. That's a $500 discount and a new record-low price. Awarded five out of five stars in our review, the OLED display delivers an outstanding picture thanks to LG's Alpha 9 AI processor Gen8, impressive gaming features, and a comprehensive smart platform featuring all-new AI capabilities.

LG UT75 65-inch 4K Smart TV: was $599.99 now $349.99 at Best Buy The popular LG UT75 65-inch TV delivers a premium picture experience with brilliant colors thanks to LG's α5 Gen7 AI processor and WebOS 24 for seamless streaming. Gamers will also appreciate the game optimizer and dashboard with GeForce NOW, which enables you to view and adjust all your settings in one convenient location.

Roku Pro Series 65-inch Mini LED QLED TV: was $1,199.99 now $798.99 at Best Buy A $400 saving on one of the best budget TVs around sounds almost too good to be true. The Roku Pro Series TV delivers an incredible 4K picture, thanks to its QLED display and mini-LED technology, which shines with impressive colors and brilliant contrast. It's also a Roku device, so you'll get rapid and easy access to the latest entertainment through all the major streaming apps.

LG 65-inch C4 OLED 4K TV: was $2,699.99 now $1,399.99 at Best Buy LG's C4 OLED TV is the predecessor to the LG C5, and the 65-inch model is on sale for $1,399.99, thanks to Best Buy's $1,300 discount. Ranked number one in our best TV guide, the LG C4 features exceptional brightness, LG's latest Alpha 9 AI chip for improved performance, and impressive gaming features, including four HDMI 2.1 ports with 4K 120Hz, VRR, and ALLM support, as well as 144Hz certification from Nvidia.

