Gigabyte’s 27-inch QHD 280Hz OLED monitor is down to $500 at Newegg, a straight $100 off its usual $600 price when you use code SSF3385 at checkout. For a 280Hz OLED display with this level of performance, that’s a huge saving.

This is the M Series OLED MO27Q28G, and it packs serious speed and color accuracy into a clean 27-inch form factor.

You’re looking at a 2560 x 1440 WOLED panel running at 280Hz with a razor-sharp 0.03ms GTG response time. Motion is incredibly smooth, and fast scenes stay clear instead of turning into a blur.

Today's best monitor deal

It’s also a 10-bit display covering 99.5% of DCI-P3 and 84% of BT.2020. That kind of color range works just as well for creative projects as it does for high-end entertainment.

Brightness climbs to 1500 cd/m2, and it supports VESA DisplayHDR True Black 500. With a 1,500,000:1 contrast ratio, dark scenes look properly deep and detailed, which is exactly what you want from OLED.

Adaptive sync support is fully covered. It works with AMD FreeSync Premium Pro and is G-Sync Compatible, so you won’t have to worry about tearing or stutter.

You get two HDMI 2.1 ports, one DisplayPort 1.4, and USB-C, plus USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A connections and a headphone jack.

Built-in KVM support makes it easy to control multiple systems with one keyboard and mouse. If you switch between a desktop and a laptop, that feature alone can simplify your desk.

The four-sided borderless design keeps it looking sharp, and the stand adjusts for height up to 130mm, tilt, swivel, and full pivot into portrait mode. It also supports 100 x 100mm VESA mounting if you prefer an arm.

There are no built-in speakers or webcam, which isn’t too surprising.

At $500 with the code applied, this is one of the best OLED monitor deals I’ve come across lately.

If you want a fast, color-accurate 27-inch QHD display without paying full price, this is a great opportunity.

