Does your New Year's resolution involve gaming? Maybe on a bigger and better display? Even if it doesn't, it can't hurt to upgrade your monitor to one of our best. Right now, you can get the Samsung Odyssey OLED G8 32-inch Gaming Monitor for $799.99 (was $1,439.99).

That's the lowest price we've seen for our best 4K gaming monitor. The steep price tag was actually one of the cons in an otherwise glowing five stars out of five review, so that's even more of a reason to get it now before the price jumps back up.

We also scored the 27-inch Samsung Odyssey OLED G8 gaming monitor an admirable 4.5 out of five stars. This would usually be cheaper than the 32-inch version, but the current deal is so good that the larger monitor is currently even less than the 27-inch one. So, unless you don't have enough space, I'd go with 32 inches.

Today's best 4k gaming monitor deal

Samsung 32 Inch Odyssey OLED G8 G81SF: was $1,439.98 now $799.99 at Samsung The Samsung Odyssey G8 OLED is our best 4k gaming monitor. It comes with the same processor used in Samsung's 8K TVs, which shows in its speedy 240Hz refresh rate and 0.03ms response time. The OLED display pops with vibrant color and contrast, and the efficient cooling system helps maintain the performance and extend its lifespan. Even better, it's at its lowest price yet and now even cheaper than its 27-inch counterpart.

In our Samsung Odyssey OLED G8 review, we highlight the "class-leading screen protection" and "stunning game performance up to 240Hz" among other strengths. It performs well with video, too.

Our reviewer remarked how the screen seemingly banished all reflections, performed well with the same powerful processor as Samsung's 8K TVs, and boasted an especially efficient cooling system that promised a longer lifespan than you'd expect from the typical OLED screen. This really is the best of the best.

