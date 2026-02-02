Save $400! LG’s 27-inch OLED UltraGear monitor is now less than $500, but act fast - it won't stay this price for long
The adjustable stand allows for height, tilt, and pivot adjustments
If you’ve been thinking about upgrading to a new OLED monitor, I’ve found the perfect model, and it’s currently available for an unbelievably low price. The 27-inch UltraGear OLED from LG is now $499.99 (was $899.99) at Amazon.
That’s a massive $400 saving, and it brings a high-end OLED display from a big name into a range normally occupied by mid-tier IPS monitors.
This model uses a 27-inch QHD (2560 x 1440) OLED panel, which delivers a noticeable step up in contrast and black levels compared with LCD alternatives.
Today's top 27-inch monitor deal
LG’s 27-inch UltraGear OLED monitor is currently around $499.99, a huge $400 discount from its usual $899.99 price. It pairs a QHD (1440p) OLED panel with a 240Hz refresh rate and a blisteringly fast 0.03ms response time.
With VESA DisplayHDR True Black 400 certification and a claimed 1.5M:1 contrast ratio, dark scenes retain detail instead of turning grey, while bright highlights still pop.
It also covers up to 98.5% of the DCI-P3 color space, making it a good fit for photo editing, video work, and general creative tasks where color accuracy matters.
The panel runs at up to 240Hz and pairs that with an ultra-fast 0.03ms response time, so fast-moving video scenes stay sharp without obvious ghosting or blur.
The screen uses a matte, anti-glare coating that keeps reflections under control, which will be particularly useful when working in well-lit rooms.
While it’s a great monitor for creative uses, support for both Nvidia G-SYNC Compatible and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro make it a solid choice for gaming too if you’re using an Nvidia or AMD graphics card.
It comes with both HDMI 2.1 and DisplayPort 1.4 connections and three USB 3.0 ports.
The stand allows for height, tilt, and pivot adjustments, so it’s easy to fit into a multi-monitor setup or tweak for long sessions at a desk.
OLED monitors with this combination of resolution, refresh rate, and response time are usually priced far higher, so at $499.99, this UltraGear model is a great deal for anyone wanting a fast, color-rich display without paying close to a thousand dollars.
Wayne Williams is a freelancer writing news for TechRadar Pro. He has been writing about computers, technology, and the web for 30 years. In that time he wrote for most of the UK’s PC magazines, and launched, edited and published a number of them too.
