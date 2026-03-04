MacBook Neo preorders — the best places to buy the Apple laptop that 'delivers the magic of the Mac at a breakthrough price'
Starting price for the cheap MacBook is $599 / £599 / AU$899
Apple has revealed the MacBook Neo at its March event — it's an all-new Mac that "delivers the magic of the Mac at a breakthrough price,” according to John Ternus, Apple’s senior vice president of Hardware Engineering. With a launch date set for March 11, the official Apple Store and several other retailers are already taking preorders for the MacBook Neo. So, I've looked around to gather up all of the places you can find it and where you can secure the best deal.
- Apple US: from $599
- Apple UK: from £599
- Apple AU: from AU$899
The quaint, colorful and charming device is certainly one of the cheapest laptops the manufacturer has ever made, with a starting price of $599 / £599 / AU$899. This baseline model features a 13-inch Liquid Retina display, an A18 Pro chip, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, up to 16 hours of battery life, and a 1080p FaceTime HD camera.
You can upgrade to an alternative model with 512GB of storage and a Magic Keyboard with Touch ID for an extra $100, £100, AU$200.
Either way, it's an ideal spec for portability and everyday tasks, with Apple suggesting that it is "up to 50 per cent faster for everyday tasks like web browsing, and up to 3x faster when running on-device AI workloads," compared to similar devices with an Intel Core Ultra 5.
If that has you intrigued, then do have a read through our full guide to the MacBook Neo for a complete rundown of the specs and our early impressions after going hands-on with the device. Then, check out where to place your preorder and compare the launch offers available at all the top retailers below.
MacBook Neo preorders in the US
MacBook Neo preorders in the UK
- Apple: from £599 — trade-ins available
- Currys: preorders coming soon
MacBook Neo preorders in AU
