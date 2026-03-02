<a id="elk-ebc24885-5640-48d4-aa9b-dea373ce2196"></a><h2 id="the-iphone-17e-is-here-2">The iPhone 17e is here</h2><figure class="van-image-figure inline-layout" data-bordeaux-image-check id="efb65d3e-c4e7-40ea-a229-d2842cdeee99"><div class="image-full-width-wrapper"><div class="image-widthsetter" style="max-width:2000px;"><p class="vanilla-image-block" style="padding-top:56.25%;"><img id="bK5463DHb4MRoGYyAFHdUk" name="iPhone17e" alt="Four iPhone 17es on a blue and green background" src="https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/bK5463DHb4MRoGYyAFHdUk.jpg" mos="" align="middle" fullscreen="" width="2000" height="1125" attribution="" endorsement="" class="inline"></p></div></div><figcaption itemprop="caption description" class=" inline-layout"><span class="credit" itemprop="copyrightHolder">(Image credit: Apple)</span></figcaption></figure><p id="87dd4df6-cd2c-4208-b421-5964d8b6f34a">The <a data-analytics-id="inline-link" href="techradar.com/phones/iphone/apple-announces-the-iphone-17e-heres-whats-new-in-the-mid-range-iphone#mrfhud=true">iPhone 17e has landed</a> &mdash; and as expected, it's a relatively minor upgrade with the same price tag as the iPhone 16e.</p><p>The main boost is its new A19 chip, which is the same as the one you'll find in the iPhone 17 (though the iPhone 17 Pro naturally has the more powerful A19 Pro). Apple's also upgraded the phone's wireless charging, adding its own MagSafe standard &mdash; which is a step up from the iPhone 16's Qi charging (which was limited to up to 7.5W).</p><p>The iPhone 17e's main design is unchanged, and fortunately so is the price tag &mdash; it starts at $599 / &pound;599 / AU$999 for 256GB of storage, with pre-orders starting on March 4 (or March 5 in Australia).</p><div id="mid-article-leaderboard" class="ad-unit sm:hidden block" style="height: 100px;"></div><p>Perhaps the only surprise is that the iPhone 17e still doesn't have a Dynamic Island, which it was rumored to get...</p><ul id="26f141dd-bf50-4d39-b14f-78c176742288"><li><strong>Read the full story: </strong><a href="https://www.techradar.com/phones/iphone/apple-announces-the-iphone-17e-heres-whats-new-in-the-mid-range-iphone">Apple announces the iPhone 17e &mdash; here's what's new in the mid-range iPhone</a></li></ul>