Oracle's Ashburn data center went down, taking TikTok with it

US users were experiencing issues posting content on the app

This is Oracle's second TikTok blunder since it took partial ownership

After TikTok went down in the US for a number of users, Oracle has been identified as the cause yet again after being linked to another outage a month ago.

"An issue with an Oracle data center is impacting some parts of the TikTok U.S. user experience," a post on the official TikTok USDS JV X page reads, noting that some users have been experiencing lags when posting content.

Oracle also acknowledged the outage, attributing it to connection timeouts, errors and increased latency at its US East (Ashburn) region.

Oracle takes down parts of TikTok again

Looking at Oracle's status page, it looks like the "issue" was first identified at 1:24PM UTC on March 3. The Ashburn site was identified in a 5:24PM update, and the cause had been pinpointed by 12:44AM on March 4. The status page was returning regular 'monitoring' updates from 7:03AM.

The issue was marked as 'resolved' by 9:18AM on March 4 after around two hours of monitoring, but Oracle has not explicitly confirmed what the root cause was.

A separate January 26 issue was the result of severe winter weather, which caused a power outage.

For context, Oracle's ties to TikTok are far greater than just serving as its core cloud provider in the US. It makes up a group of investors that own 80% of the TikTok USDS Joint Venture after ByteDance was forced to divest its US operations in the interest of national security.

The US joint venture was launched in January 2026, barely weeks before it experienced its first Oracle-related outage.

Neither TikTok or Oracle has posted an update following the outage to confirm full restoration yet, but it's assumed that the data center's restoration has fixed issues on the user end.

