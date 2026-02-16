<a id="elk-c3544e5c-c1c8-4b3a-a401-12c742c8b04c"></a><h2 id="that-s-a-big-spike-2">That's a big spike</h2><figure class="van-image-figure inline-layout" data-bordeaux-image-check id="6430ff91-9e8b-4bc4-bcce-154f41dc3f21"><div class="image-full-width-wrapper"><div class="image-widthsetter" style="max-width:1600px;"><p class="vanilla-image-block" style="padding-top:56.25%;"><img id="Z3LpcPZnr3QqN39GT9Kmo9" name="Xdown-1" alt="A graph on Downdetector showing reported issues with X" src="https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/Z3LpcPZnr3QqN39GT9Kmo9.jpg" mos="" align="middle" fullscreen="" width="1600" height="900" attribution="" endorsement="" class="inline"></p></div></div><figcaption itemprop="caption description" class=" inline-layout"><span class="credit" itemprop="copyrightHolder">(Image credit: Downdetector)</span></figcaption></figure><p id="69cf768b-a0f9-4db2-a3a3-f71b573062f4">It seems most people (including us) are struggling to get X to load right now &ndash; there's currently over 23,000 reports on Downdetector (above) in the US, and over 6,400 in the UK.</p><p>The outage is affecting both the app and website, with neither working for us. We're getting a "something went wrong" message, with no posts loading.</p><div id="mid-article-leaderboard" class="ad-unit sm:hidden block" style="height: 100px;"></div>