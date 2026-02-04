<p id="43d23371-e889-49a2-bce8-556164d5fc76">Here's a look at Down Detector where you can see the pretty quick spike near the bottom of the hour for issues with ChatGPT and OpenAI.</p><figure class="van-image-figure inline-layout" data-bordeaux-image-check id="6d2b0f2d-415f-4987-9029-c5d11867a75b"><div class="image-full-width-wrapper"><div class="image-widthsetter" style="max-width:1284px;"><p class="vanilla-image-block" style="padding-top:56.23%;"><img id="u2vNdCPD7C7C66Kvw38ibW" name="ChatGPT outage" alt="ChatGPT outage" src="https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/u2vNdCPD7C7C66Kvw38ibW.jpg" mos="" align="middle" fullscreen="" width="1284" height="722" attribution="" endorsement="" class="inline"></p></div></div><figcaption itemprop="caption description" class=" inline-layout"><span class="credit" itemprop="copyrightHolder">(Image credit: Future)</span></figcaption></figure><div id="mid-article-leaderboard" class="ad-unit sm:hidden block" style="height: 100px;"></div>