<p id="53dc9a3f-cf8c-4af7-8e61-d8cbdba496e1">My colleague, TechRadar's Managing Editor Entertainment, Matt Bolton, shared this screen grab with me of ChatGPT currently not responding on a free account.</p><figure class="van-image-figure inline-layout" data-bordeaux-image-check id="69ccb916-1ecf-4a4c-a80b-8ba2ad7a349c"><div class="image-full-width-wrapper"><div class="image-widthsetter" style="max-width:4661px;"><p class="vanilla-image-block" style="padding-top:56.25%;"><img id="P3AdRVZoyszb3UrfFzynAA" name="ChatGPT not responding" alt="ChatGPT not responding" src="https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/P3AdRVZoyszb3UrfFzynAA.jpg" mos="" align="middle" fullscreen="" width="4661" height="2622" attribution="" endorsement="" class="inline"></p></div></div><figcaption itemprop="caption description" class=" inline-layout"><span class="credit" itemprop="copyrightHolder">(Image credit: Future/Matt Bolton)</span></figcaption></figure><p id="c170ede4-1333-4f1f-b5ec-36982e006bef">OpenAI is at least quick to confirm issues with ChatGPT, and here's a look at the status page for the popular AI chatbot, detailing the active issues right now. Given elevated error rates in fin-tuning jobs and the platform itself, OpenAI has identified the causes and is working on mitigations.</p><p>The latter might explain the drop in reports on Down Detector.</p><figure class="van-image-figure inline-layout" data-bordeaux-image-check id="afe930c7-7f85-46b9-a3e8-9c80b4dffec0"><div class="image-full-width-wrapper"><div class="image-widthsetter" style="max-width:1759px;"><p class="vanilla-image-block" style="padding-top:56.28%;"><img id="2kpRsyQV38yxVyNhkcNKrX" name="OpenAI Issues on Feb 3, 2026" alt="OpenAI Issues on Feb 3, 2026" src="https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/2kpRsyQV38yxVyNhkcNKrX.jpg" mos="" align="middle" fullscreen="" width="1759" height="990" attribution="" endorsement="" class="inline"></p></div></div><figcaption itemprop="caption description" class=" inline-layout"><span class="credit" itemprop="copyrightHolder">(Image credit: Future)</span></figcaption></figure>