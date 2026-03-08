Travel in China without the roaming shock thanks to Jetpac's China eSIM

Sorting out mobile data once you land in a foreign country can be a real hassle, especially with spotty airport WiFi. Having a connection from the moment you arrive makes life much easier. You can easily book a ride, check reservations, find your way around the city, and talk to your loved ones back home.

That’s where Jetpac’s China eSIM comes in. After the purchase, you can set everything up easily so you hit the ground running once you land.

Buying and installing this eSIM service is a straightforward process, and once you arrive in China, switch on data roaming and your phone will automatically connect to a supported local network. Jetpac is also offering an exclusive 15% discount to TechRadar readers to make the trip smoother.

Stay connected in China thanks to Jetpac’s China eSIM Setting up Jetpac’s China eSIM is quick and easy. After you make the purchase, the QR code you will receive is used to install the eSIM to a compatible Android or iOS device. The eSIM itself will stay inactive until you land in China and switch on data roaming. From there, the device will automatically connect to a supported local network without the need for additional configuration. Claim a 15% discount on all China plans with the code TECHRADAR15.

Why we recommend Jetpac for travel in China

Jetpac has a reputation for dependable service, which is easy to purchase and install. In addition, it covers over 200 locations worldwide, putting the onus on the traveler.

Mobile coverage across China is generally strong, especially in major cities and popular travel areas. The benefit of having a Jetpac eSIM is that your device automatically connects to supported local carriers, so there’s no need to swap SIM cards or adjust network settings.

Jetpac’s plans focus purely on mobile data, which reflects how most modern travelers communicate. Instead of a traditional call, apps like WhatsApp, FaceTime, or Messenger now handle messaging and voice calls over a data plan. There’s also a useful fallback built in: if you happen to run through your data allowance, you can still access essential apps like WhatsApp chat, Uber, Grab, and Google Maps while you sort out a top-up.

Another handy feature, if you choose it while making the purchase, is SmartDelay airport lounge access for delays of registered flights. It can make travel disruption easier to deal with as it provides access to the lounge area in the airport.