If you’re planning your next trip to Japan, staying connected is as essential as getting on the flight. However, the stress of physical SIM cards, kiosks, language barriers, and endless activation processes may overshadow your travel experience.

With Jetpac, you get a much smoother solution thanks to its Japan eSIM that provides instant 4G/5G connectivity on trusted local networks like KDDI and Rakuten, without needing to swap physical cards or install multiple eSIM solutions.

Right now, Jetpac is offering an exclusive 15% discount on any Japan eSIM when you use the code TECHRADAR15 at checkout.

Save 15% Save 15% on Jetpac’s Japan eSIM with TECHRADAR15 Just select any Japan eSIM plan through Jetpac’s website and enter the code TECHRADAR15 to take 15% off your total instantly. Data plans are versatile, with the option to choose between 1GB and 40 GB. Users can also opt for unlimited data. Jetpac’s Japan eSIM will provide you with a hassle-free, high-speed connection throughout the country, wherever you go.

Why do we recommend Jetpac

Jetpac steals the show as a travel-friendly eSIM provider with a simple setup. After buying your Japan eSIM, you’ll receive instructions to install it in just a couple of minutes.

Then, once you arrive in the country, the data pack activates automatically. You can track usage, top up, or access extra options directly through the Jetpac Global app.

One standout perk is that even if your data runs out, Jetpac still gives you free access to WhatsApp Chat, Google Maps, Uber, and Grab. In other words, you’ll always have access to navigation and communication tools when you need them most.

It also allows unlimited hotspot sharing, so you can connect your laptop or help travel companions get online.

And through Jetpac’s partnership with multiple Japanese networks, you’ll be getting superior coverage compared to many local SIM options.

Another unique feature is the SmartDelay airport lounge access. In case your flight is delayed, this handy perk lets you receive lounge access vouchers, taking the edge off the stress of such unexpected, yet very common travel circumstances.

All things considered, Jetpac is applauded for its ease of use, strong connection speeds, extensive global coverage in 200+ destinations, and intuitive app.