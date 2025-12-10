Wix has returned with an impressive new discount for new customers. Right now, you can save 50% on the Core, Business, and Business Elite plans — but it won’t be available for long.



With Wix rarely offering discounts of this size, now is a great time to lock in savings on our top-rated website builder.



Wix offers a full AI website builder, drag-and-drop editor, built in marketing features, and a bunch of business tools, including ecommerce and bookings functionality — making it an excellent choice for small businesses looking to launch a new website in 2026.

Select plans now half price with Wix



Right now, you can get three of Wix’s most popular plans with a 50% discount:



💰 Core: was $29/mo → now $14.50/mo

💰 Business: was $39/mo → now $19.50/mo

💰 Business Elite: was $159/mo → now $79.50/mo



Note: There is currently no discount available on the entry-level Lite plan. The prices above represent subscriptions to an annual plan.

Wix previously offered a similar discount before the Black Friday/Cyber Monday weekend, only to drop the deal once Black Friday finally arrived. Now it is back, but will only be live until Thursday at 07:00 GMT.

Existing customers can save too

Wix isn’t just targeting new customers. When I logged into my Wix account this morning, I noticed another offer that is open to existing customers as well — but not for long.



Right now you can also lock in 50% off by extending your subscription to a 2- or 3-year plan. This is a great opportunity for those who already have a website built on Wix to save some extra cash on their subscription.



But hurry, Wix is advertising this deal as only available until 11th December at 08:00GMT.

Want to learn more about Wix? Read our full Wix review.