FAQs

Does Hostinger offer free website hosting? If you’re on a budget, or have no budget at all, Hostinger is a handy go-to solution as it currently offers low budget website hosting. There is a compromise to be had though in that there are more limited options available. It’s a good enough place to start, but the reality is you’ll probably soon outgrow these limitations and want to move to a paid-for web hosting package. Many basic packages often lack more powerful features and functions, though can be ideal for beginners.

What will Hostinger cost me? If you’ve decided that free web hosting is too limited for your needs then it’s time to move on up to a paid-for package. Hostinger offers a range of products and services, which includes basic web hosting along with cloud hosting, VPS hosting and a suite of email hosting services too. If you’re happy to sit on a web server with others then shared web hosting can start from as little as a few dollars a month for one site.

What if I need more services? Hostinger offers web hosting products across the board, so you can also get VPS hosting, which features advertised speed of 30 times faster than more limited shared hosting. Expect to pay in the region of $3.99 a month for a package like this, although the extra outlay should ensure you get a better allocation of dedicated resources at your disposal. Anyone needing cloud hosting can get it from just $9.99 per month.

Does Hostinger offer a money back guarantee? Like all reputable web hosting providers, Hostinger can offer the standard 30-day money back guarantee, which gives you a safety next if you’re not entirely happy with what you get. The company has its full terms and conditions laid out on its website, with easy access to the information when you’re viewing its various package options.

Does Hostinger offer a student discount? Yes, students who register their education status with StudentBeans can receive an exclusive discount of 10%.

Can I migrate my current website for free using Hostinger? Absolutely, migrating your website with hostinger is easy with their team of professionals happy to guide you through every step of the process. Your website should be migrated within 24 hours.

Hints and tips

Take advantage of new sign-up deals: If you’re new to Hostinger, things could prove even more cost-effective. That’s because Hostinger, like all of the other major web hosting outlets, frequently offers deals and incentives to new customers.

Sign up for longer Hostinger plans: Hostinger usually offers greater discounts if you sign up for a multi-year plan, which can frequently shave off up to 80% on four-year commitments to a single shared hosting plan.

Watch for Hostinger Sales: Picking your time to buy can sometimes warrant even better deals if you’ve decided you don't need a web hosting plan right away. A good time to shop for Hostinger deals is during the major holidays, such as Black Friday or Memorial Day when the company, and other providers, often flag up deals and incentives.

Make the most of the Hostinger referral program: Keep an eye out for Hostinger’s referral program, which can get you 20% off if you refer a friend and get them signed up for one of the packages sold by this web hosting provider.