FAQs

Does Logitech offer free shipping? All orders over $29 at Logitech qualify for free shipping. In stock items will then be dispatched within 1-2 business days and tracking information will be sent to your email address so you can follow the progress of your order.

Does Logitech accept returns? Yes, there is a 30-day return policy for all orders at Logitech. Returns are also free, you just need to follow the steps on the official returns portal depending on which product you bought. Once approved and completed, you will receive a full refund, including any applicable shipping costs. Also, there’s an extended returns period during the holiday season. That means any purchases made from November 15 through December 23 can be returned for any reason up to January 31 of the following year.

When does Logitech hold the best sales? Expect Logitech to offer its biggest discounts during the year’s largest sales events, so that’s Black Friday, Cyber Monday and the Christmas sales. Other promotions are regularly available throughout the year, though, so it’s worth checking in no matter when you’re planning to shop. Just expect Logitech to hold back its lowest prices until the end of the year.

How can I contact Logitech? Should you need to get in touch with Logitech, you can do so by heading to the 'Contact Us' page. Here, you'll find a selection of common types of query - select one to find answers to a range of common problems. If you prefer to speak to a member of the team, you can contact Logitech between 8am - 5pm (PT) Monday to Friday by calling 510-795-8500.



Logitech hints and tips

Sign up for the newsletter: Before making your purchase be sure to enter your email address to sign up for the Logitech newsletter. Doing so will get you 15% off your next order, but note that this offer is only available to brand-new LG customers who have never shopped at the store before. There may also be some limits or restrictions on what the discount can be used on, so check if it can be applied to specific products before you buy.

How to use Logitech promo codes

Logitech promo codes are entered into the cart. Here’s how to use them:

1) Click add to cart on your chosen products and your basket will pop up

2) Underneath the subtotal, there is an option to ‘Enter Promo Code’

3) Click this, enter your copied promo code into the text box and click apply

4) Your cart will update with details of the promo code if it is applied successfully