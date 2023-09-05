FAQs

How long does Casetify take to ship? Casetify’s Standard Shipping time differs depending on your location. Customers in the U.S. should expect to have their order within 6 to 12 business days after their product ships. However, non-US customers will have to wait between 5 to 23 business days for their shipment. The estimated shipping time calculated at checkout includes the time it takes to pack the order for shipment in addition to the actual delivery time. There’s no way to guarantee that the product will arrive on a specific date within that time frame, so Casetify suggests using the Expedited Shipping option if you need your order quickly.

Does Casetify have a student discount? Yes, Casetify has a 15% student discount that you can claim using a UNiDAYS account. If you don’t have one, no worries. You can make one using the link from the student discount page.

Does Casetify offer warranties? Yes, Casetify has a 6-month warranty that applies to most of its products. You can check the customer satisfaction guarantee page for more specifics on the products excluded from the warranty and the eligible defects under the warranty. It also has a 10-day “no questions asked” return and exchange period for all of its products.

How do I cancel my Casetify order? Contact customer service from the contact page with your order number and explain that you would like to cancel your order. You can only make changes, including cancellation, to your Casetify order 12 hours after the initial purchase. Klarna orders can’t be modified, but Casetify still may be able to cancel them. Just be sure to contact the team within the 12-hour window. Otherwise, you might need to wait for the order to be processed and then wait to return it.

Hints and Tips

Join the CASETiFY Club: CASETiFY Club is Casetify’s free loyalty program. You get a 10% coupon for joining, which you can use on your first purchase. Each $1 equals 1 point, which adds up to certain tiers and rewards you can claim as a club member. Each tier has its perks, even if it’s only Bronze. For example, Silver Members get pre-order access to new items, early access to private sales, and a free birthday gift.

Get free standard shipping on orders: Most of Casetify’s cases cost over the $40 minimum for free shipping. However, if you ever find yourself a little under the limit, just bump your total up to $40 to get it for free. That’s only free standard shipping, though. This method will only work for those willing to wait a week or longer to get their product. Non-US customers will need to wait especially long.

Buy discounted accessories with your phone case: Casetify offers discounts on accessories depending on what kind of phone case you buy. For example, many iPhone cases come with 50% off camera lens protectors and screen protectors. Additionally, Apple, Google, and Samsung phones get 10% off accessories like wallets, wireless chargers, lanyards, charms, and earbud cases. You can only take advantage of the discounts when you’re buying a phone case, so be sure to research which accessories you want to get with it at the same time.

Take advantage of the 15% student discount: Casetify offers 15% off for students currently enrolled in school or those who work at a school. You just need to verify your eligibility with a UNiDAYS account. UNiDAYS will ask you to confirm your enrollment status by logging into your student portal or using email. Even if you can’t use the student discount, maybe someone you know can.