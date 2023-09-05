Casetify promo codes for September 2023
With these 0 Casetify promo codes you can pay less for the custom phone cases & other phone accessories from the popular manufacturer.
FAQs
How long does Casetify take to ship?
Casetify’s Standard Shipping time differs depending on your location. Customers in the U.S. should expect to have their order within 6 to 12 business days after their product ships. However, non-US customers will have to wait between 5 to 23 business days for their shipment. The estimated shipping time calculated at checkout includes the time it takes to pack the order for shipment in addition to the actual delivery time. There’s no way to guarantee that the product will arrive on a specific date within that time frame, so Casetify suggests using the Expedited Shipping option if you need your order quickly.
Does Casetify have a student discount?
Yes, Casetify has a 15% student discount that you can claim using a UNiDAYS account. If you don’t have one, no worries. You can make one using the link from the student discount page.
Does Casetify offer warranties?
Yes, Casetify has a 6-month warranty that applies to most of its products. You can check the customer satisfaction guarantee page for more specifics on the products excluded from the warranty and the eligible defects under the warranty. It also has a 10-day “no questions asked” return and exchange period for all of its products.
How do I cancel my Casetify order?
Contact customer service from the contact page with your order number and explain that you would like to cancel your order. You can only make changes, including cancellation, to your Casetify order 12 hours after the initial purchase. Klarna orders can’t be modified, but Casetify still may be able to cancel them. Just be sure to contact the team within the 12-hour window. Otherwise, you might need to wait for the order to be processed and then wait to return it.
Hints and Tips
Join the CASETiFY Club: CASETiFY Club is Casetify’s free loyalty program. You get a 10% coupon for joining, which you can use on your first purchase. Each $1 equals 1 point, which adds up to certain tiers and rewards you can claim as a club member. Each tier has its perks, even if it’s only Bronze. For example, Silver Members get pre-order access to new items, early access to private sales, and a free birthday gift.
Get free standard shipping on orders: Most of Casetify’s cases cost over the $40 minimum for free shipping. However, if you ever find yourself a little under the limit, just bump your total up to $40 to get it for free. That’s only free standard shipping, though. This method will only work for those willing to wait a week or longer to get their product. Non-US customers will need to wait especially long.
Buy discounted accessories with your phone case: Casetify offers discounts on accessories depending on what kind of phone case you buy. For example, many iPhone cases come with 50% off camera lens protectors and screen protectors. Additionally, Apple, Google, and Samsung phones get 10% off accessories like wallets, wireless chargers, lanyards, charms, and earbud cases. You can only take advantage of the discounts when you’re buying a phone case, so be sure to research which accessories you want to get with it at the same time.
Take advantage of the 15% student discount: Casetify offers 15% off for students currently enrolled in school or those who work at a school. You just need to verify your eligibility with a UNiDAYS account. UNiDAYS will ask you to confirm your enrollment status by logging into your student portal or using email. Even if you can’t use the student discount, maybe someone you know can.
How to use Casetify promo codes
1) Copy your Casetify promo code to your clipboard.
2) Click the cart icon in the upper right corner of the Casetify website to access your cart. It will also automatically open if you add an item to the cart.
3) Select the “Apply Voucher Code / Gift Card” field. It should open a pop-up where you can paste your promo code into a new Voucher Code / Gift Card field.
4) Paste your promo code into the Voucher Code / Gift Card field and use the Apply button to apply the promo to your cart.
James Pickard is a Deals Editor at TechRadar. After many years of scouring the net for the cheapest games and tech for his own personal use, he decided to make it his job to share those bargains with you. James also has over five years of experience covering some of the biggest sales events of the year at Eurogamer and VG247, including Black Friday, Cyber Monday and Amazon Prime Day. When not deals hunting, James can be found on the PS5, watching a classic film noir or cheering on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
About Casetify
Casetify is a Hong Kong-based company that first gained traction for letting you use your own images to create a custom phone case. Now, the startup has transformed into a popular brand for phone cases and accessories based on franchises or original designs from small artists. Casetify is known for collabs with series like Pokemon, Spiderman, and Neon Genesis Evangelion, which often sell out within the first few days after launch. Collabs also cover K-Pop groups like Blackpink, Twice, and BTS. Its stylish cases are designed with durability and MagSafe-compatible options in mind, making them more convenient than the norm. Even better, the Re/CASETiFY sustainability program ensures that at least some of the cases lessen the company’s carbon footprint. In addition to phone cases, Casetify also sells phone straps, lanyards, and charms. It also sells products that cater to Apple products like straps and cases for Apple watches, Apple Airpod cases, and MagSafe batteries. On this page, you'll find the latest Casetify promo codes to help you get better prices on your purchases.
Written by
