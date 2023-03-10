Electronics coupons for June 2023

By James Pickard
last updated

Pay less for TVs, cameras, speakers, headphones, games consoles & more from brands like Garmin, LG, Bose, Best Buy & Dyson with our Electronics coupons.

code
Samsung educational discount: up to 40% off sitewide
Ends: Sun 31 Dec 2023
View Terms & Conditions
Verify education status at checkout for discount
Get Code
code
Samsung: Receive 30% First Responders discount by verifying
Ends: Sun 31 Dec 2023
View Terms & Conditions
verify ID at checkout to get discount
Get Code
code
Samsung: up to 30% Military Discount by verifying at checkout
Ends: Sun 31 Dec 2023
View Terms & Conditions
Offer supplied with verified ID via site
Get Code
code
Samsung: up to 30% off for Government Officials
Ends: Sun 31 Dec 2023, 10 used Today
View Terms & Conditions
verify government status via checkout for discount
Get Code
code
LG promo code: 25% off 3-packs of water filters
Ends: Fri 30 Jun 2023
View Terms & Conditions
Exclusions may apply
Get Code
code
LG: extra 20% off wireless speakers by adding this promo code
Ends: Fri 5 Jan 2024
Get Code
code
Newegg: Gain 10% off your first purchase by registering to the newsletter
Ends: Fri 31 May 2024
Get Code
code
LG: Score 10% off your next purchase by registering to the newsletter
Ends: Wed 17 Jul 2024
Get Code
code
Dell Promo Code: Save 10% on Select PCs and Dell-Branded Accessories When You Spend $799+
Ends: Mon 27 May 2024
View Terms & Conditions
Exclusions may apply
Get Code
code
Lenovo: Receive $100 off your first purchase by registering to the newsletter
Ends: Fri 17 May 2024
View all Lenovo discount codes
Get Code
code
Samsung: Receive $50 off your next purchase by registering to the newsletter
Ends: Sat 30 Dec 2023
Get Code
code
HP: Gain 20% off select Dragonfly Chromebook laptops by adding this coupon code
Ends: Sat 1 Jul 2023
View all HP discount codes
Get Code
code
HP.com: Receive 15% off your next purchase by registering to the newsletter
Ends: Sun 31 Dec 2023
View all HP discount codes
Get Code
code
Logitech: Claim 15% off your next purchase by registering to the newsletter
Ends: Mon 8 Jul 2024
View all Logitech discount codes
Get Code
code
HP.com: claim 15% off business laptops by adding this coupon code
Ends: Mon 1 Jan 2024
View all HP discount codes
View Terms & Conditions
*Exclusions may apply **Terms and conditions may apply, check retailer website for more information
Get Code
code
HP.com: claim 15% off business desktops by adding this promo code
Ends: Mon 1 Jan 2024
View all HP discount codes
View Terms & Conditions
*Exclusions may apply **Terms and conditions may apply, check retailer website for more information
Get Code
code
Acer: Receive 10% your next purchase by registering to the newsletter
Ends: Fri 31 May 2024, 7 used Today
Get Code
code
Acer: Score an extra 10% off sale purchases for dads and grads by adding this promo code
Ends: Fri 16 Jun 2023
View Terms & Conditions
Terms and conditions may apply, check retailer website for more information
Get Code
code
Acer: Claim 10% off chromebooks by adding this promo code
Ends: Fri 16 Jun 2023
View Terms & Conditions
Terms and conditions may apply, check retailer website for more information
Get Code
Samsung: 30% off for first responders
Ends: Sun 31 Dec 2023
Get Discount
Best Buy: Claim up to 20% tech discount for members
Ends: Sun 31 Dec 2023
Get Discount
Apple Store: verify and receive 10% off SIM-free iPhones for military & veterans
Ends: Tue 14 May 2024
Get Discount
Apple Store: verify and receive 10% military discount
Ends: Wed 15 May 2024
Get Discount
Lenovo student, first responders, healthcare workers & senior discount: 5% off all orders
Ends: Tue 14 May 2024
View all Lenovo discount codes
Get Discount
Dell: up to 3% back in rewards when you register
Ends: Thu 16 May 2024
Get Discount
Visible: Get the last 50% of financing from Affirm paid off when you upgrade your plan
Ends: Sun 31 Dec 2023
Get Discount
Apple Store: up to $1000 off an iPhone 14 or iPhone 14 Pro Max with carrier deals
Ends: Tue 27 Jun 2023
View Terms & Conditions
Exclusions may apply
Get Discount
Dell: up to $200 education discount
Ends: Sun 31 Dec 2023
Get Discount
HP.com: up to 40% off for military, veterans & healthcare workers
Ends: Sun 31 Dec 2023
View all HP discount codes
Get Discount
HP.com: up to 40% off for first responders
Ends: Sun 31 Dec 2023
View all HP discount codes
Get Discount
OnePlus: Gain $20 off your next purchase by registering to the newsletter
Ends: Wed 8 May 2024
View all OnePlus discount codes
Get Discount
Apple Store: up to $20 off with special pricing for government employees
Ends: Sat 25 May 2024
Get Discount
Razer: Claim $10 off your next purchase by registering to the newsletter
Ends: Thu 30 May 2024, 38 used Today
View all Razer discount codes
Get Discount
Sonos: Receive up to 30% off when you trade in your old speakers
Ends: Thu 23 May 2024, 10 used Today
Get Discount
Dell: 0% interest if paid within 6 months
Ends: Sun 31 Dec 2023
Get Discount
Garmin: Claim free delivery on purchases over $25
Ends: Sun 31 Dec 2023
Get Discount
Cyber Ghost: Ad free browsing with plans
Ends: Sun 31 Dec 2023
Get Discount
Garmin: Claim free 2nd day delivery on purchases over $499
Ends: Sun 31 Dec 2023, 16 used Today
Get Discount
Apple Store: 6 months of Apple music free with eligible audio devices
Ends: Mon 20 May 2024
Get Discount
LG: Buy now pay later with Klarna
Ends: Sun 31 Dec 2023
View Terms & Conditions
*Exclusions may apply **Terms and conditions may apply, check retailer website for more information
Get Discount
Best Buy: Free shipping with membership
Ends: Sun 31 Dec 2023
Get Discount
Razer: Score free shipping on purchases over $79
Ends: Sat 1 Jun 2024
View all Razer discount codes
Get Discount
Dell: Purchase the XPS laptop for $1099
Ends: Thu 16 May 2024
View Terms & Conditions
Exclusions may apply
Get Discount
Dell: Claim free shipping on all purchases
Ends: Thu 16 May 2024
View Terms & Conditions
Exclusions may apply
Get Discount
Lenovo: Purchase a Lenovo ThinkPad for $229
Ends: Fri 31 May 2024
View all Lenovo discount codes
View Terms & Conditions
Exclusions may apply
Get Discount
Garmin: Claim 30-day returns
Ends: Sun 31 Dec 2023
Get Discount
Lenovo: Grab an IdeaPad now only $200
Ends: Fri 17 May 2024
View all Lenovo discount codes
View Terms & Conditions
Exclusions may apply
Get Discount
Razer: Grab a Razer Blade 15 now only $3000
Ends: Tue 28 May 2024
View all Razer discount codes
View Terms & Conditions
Exclusions may apply
Get Discount
Razer: Purchase a Razer Blade 16 for $2700
Ends: Sun 26 May 2024
View all Razer discount codes
View Terms & Conditions
Exclusions may apply
Get Discount
Razer: Purchase a keyboard for $40
Ends: Fri 31 May 2024
View all Razer discount codes
View Terms & Conditions
Exclusions may apply
Get Discount

After some new technology? Whether you want audio equipment from Anker or Sonos, TVs from LG, cameras from Canon or B&H Photo, or gaming goods from Meta Quest, we’ve got you covered. Our Electronics coupons include offers from popular multi-channel retailers such as Amazon & Best Buy as well as specialist brands like GameStop, Dyson & Sennheiser.

James Pickard
James Pickard
Deals Editor

James Pickard is a Deals Editor at TechRadar. After many years of scouring the net for the cheapest games and tech for his own personal use, he decided to make it his job to share those bargains with you. James also has over five years of experience covering some of the biggest sales events of the year at Eurogamer and VG247, including Black Friday, Cyber Monday and Amazon Prime Day. When not deals hunting, James can be found on the PS5, watching a classic film noir or cheering on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

About Electronics

Our Electronics coupons cover all kinds of devices from well-loved brands, including TVs & monitors, mice & keyboards, speakers & headphones, games consoles & video games, cameras & more.

Written by

James Pickard James Pickard Deals Editor

James Pickard is a Deals Editor at TechRadar. After many years of scouring the net for the cheapest games and tech for his own personal use, he decided to make it his job to share those bargains with you. James also has over five years of experience covering some of the biggest sales events of the year at Eurogamer and VG247, including Black Friday, Cyber Monday and Amazon Prime Day. When not deals hunting, James can be found on the PS5, watching a classic film noir or cheering on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Popular Retailers in Electronics

View all

Popular Categories

View all