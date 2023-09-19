FAQs

How long does Philips take to deliver? Philips offers shipping in 2-5 business days across the US. If you order multiple products they may be shipped separately and arrive at different times. No matter what, though, all orders qualify for free shipping.

What is the Philips Sonicare warranty? Philips Sonicare toothbrushes come with a two-year warranty and a 90-day money-back guarantee. If you don’t like the product, you can return it any time within a 90-day period for a full refund. Sonicare’s warranty mostly applies to defects that are outside of the customer’s control. You can read what qualifies for the warranty on the Philips website.

How do I claim my Philips warranty? Philips warranties differ depending on the product. You can check the warranty for your particular item from the warranty page. If you run into an eligible problem within the warranty period, you can contact Philips customer support for help claiming the warranty. Signing up for a Philips account and registering your item can also help when applying for the extended warranty or showing proof of purchase in case you need your items serviced.

What is the Philips returns policy? You can return products bought from Philips for free within 30 days from the purchase date. Simply use the site's DIY portal to arrange your return. In order to process the return, the product must be clean, complete and in its original packaging or a similar solid box.

Hints and Tips

Sign up for the Philips newsletter: A 20% off with free shipping pop-up should appear when you first visit the Philips website. Click it and fill in the form to receive a 20% discount and free shipping on one order.

Sign up for email and text alerts: Philips offers a welcome gift of 15% off your first purchase when you sign up to receive promotional emails and texts. You also benefit from free shipping on all orders and exclusive access to sales and special offers from the Philips website.

Get 15% off Hue items: Philips has a separate newsletter for its Hue smart lighting technology. Sign up for this separate newsletter to receive 15% off on a Hue item from a list of options.

Shop around sale events: Philips holds seasonal sales around certain times of the year. For example, it features a 25% off back-to-school special between August and September, and it will definitely hold sales around Thanksgiving for the Black Friday period. Keep an eye out for these events to save significantly on select items, or sign up for one of the newsletters above to be notified when any of these sales go live or are scheduled for the future.