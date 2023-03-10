FAQs

Does LG offer free shipping? LG includes shipping for free on the vast majority of products. A small fee is charged for small parts and accessories orders. If you enter your zip code on a product page or at the checkout you will get more specific information on available delivery dates and times. Also, for larger TVs over 55 inches and major appliances, you can also use the Room of Choice Delivery option to get the product placed in your preferred room.

Do LG products come with a warranty? The majority of products come with a one-year manufacturer warranty when bought directly from LG. This includes any parts and labor required if the product is faulty, but does not cover accidental or cosmetic damage. Different products may have warranties of up to five years for the whole item on specific parts, such as refrigerators and ovens. You can also choose to purchase a Premium Care Plan which extends the warranty period by up to three years for a fee.

Can I return items to LG? Yes, but LG’s return policy varies depending on the product in question. If it’s a vacuum or a laptop then you can request a return within the first 30 calendar days after delivery. For all other products you must start the return process within 15 calendar days from delivery and an 8% restocking fee applies to all undamaged and non-defective products. In all cases, an RMA number will be generated once your return is approved and then you have 15 days to return the item to LG. Be sure to include all original packaging and extras that came in the box to ensure a full refund.

Hints and tips

Wait for sales events: Like most retailers, LG often runs its best promotions during the big yearly sales events such as Presidents’ Day, Memorial Day, Labor Day, Black Friday and Cyber Monday. It’s wise to hold off on a large purchase such as a TV or major appliance until then and that’s when the biggest discounts are available.

Register your products: If you’ve already purchased an LG product – either directly from the manufacturer or at another retailer – then definitely take the time to register it. Doing so will give you the best price for the Premium Care Service plan if you want an extended warranty. Plus, you’ll get access to exclusive deals and offers from LG.

Sign up for the newsletter: Another way to keep informed about the best LG deals is to sign up for the email newsletter. Exclusive promotions and information on the latest sales will be sent directly to your inbox so you never miss a bargain, along with other regularly changing perks such as discount codes to use on specific products and purchases.