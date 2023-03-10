FAQs

Does Dell offer free shipping? Dell offers free standard shipping for everything on Dell.com, with no minimum purchase required. You can also sign up for a Dell Rewards membership and receive free expedited delivery on eligible orders. Depending on your location, Dell also offers two-day delivery for certain products if you select expedited delivery at checkout and place your order before 2pm (CT) Monday through Friday.

What is Dell Rewards? Dell Rewards is a free loyalty program for US customers that offers free expedited delivery and 3% back on your Dell purchase, which can be redeemed toward future purchases on laptops, monitors, desktops, and more. Becoming a Dell rewards member is free – you simply need to create an account on Dell.com with your name and email.

Is there a Dell student discount? If you're a college student, you can qualify for special Dell Coupon codes when you sign up for a rewards account with a valid email address that has your school's domain. Other perks from Dell's student rewards program include exclusive offers, free expedited delivery, 3% back in rewards, and early access to special events. Examples of popular student Dell coupon codes include a $200 Dell Promo eGift Card when you purchase a laptop of $799 or more.

Does Dell accept returns? As a Dell customer, you can return most items you've purchased in exchange for a refund or store credit, so long as you do so within 14 days. Simply get in touch with Dell customer service and let them know you intend to send your items back, and they will help you arrange this free of charge.

Can I get in touch with Dell customer service? There are a number of different departments within Dell customer service. Should you need to get in touch with the brand you can call one of the following numbers to speak to a member of their team: Home office: 1-877-717-3355 Purchase or upgrade, accessories, or replacement parts: 1-800-357-3355 Member purchase program: 1-800-695-8133 PC & tablet warranties: 1-800-348-6147

Hints and tips

Look out for seasonal sales: Dell offers seasonal sales throughout the year during holiday shopping events such as Black Friday, Memorial Day, Presidents' Day, and Labor Day. You'll typically find the best discounts during these sales, and Dell's holiday sales typically offer some of the best laptop deals you'll find all year, with record-low prices available on best-selling models like the XPS 13, Inspiron, and Alienware.

Join the Dell Rewards program: Joining Dell's rewards program is easy and free - just sign up with your name and email, and you'll receive 3% back on purchases and receive expedited shipping on eligible orders.

Dell student discounts: College students can qualify for exclusive Dell Coupon codes by signing up for a rewards account with a valid email address that has a school's domain. You'll be able to save on some of Dell's best-selling laptops, plus earn 3% back in rewards and receive free expedited delivery.

Dell military and veteran discounts: It's not just students who can save on their orders. Dell also offers 10% off PCs and electronics for military members and their families. Simply sign up with your .Mil email address to be sent your exclusive code.

Get rewards when you buy with Dell financing: If you are able to afford to pay for your goods on finance, you can open up a Dell Preferred Account, which offers financing options on a variety of Dell products. Doing so will entitle you to can earn $50 in Dell Rewards and 3% back in rewards points when you open your account, which can then be redeemed on future orders. Just make sure you can afford what you buy on credit, and pay off what you owe on time to avoid additional fees.