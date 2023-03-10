Dell coupon codes for June 2023
FAQs
Does Dell offer free shipping?
Dell offers free standard shipping for everything on Dell.com, with no minimum purchase required. You can also sign up for a Dell Rewards membership and receive free expedited delivery on eligible orders. Depending on your location, Dell also offers two-day delivery for certain products if you select expedited delivery at checkout and place your order before 2pm (CT) Monday through Friday.
What is Dell Rewards?
Dell Rewards is a free loyalty program for US customers that offers free expedited delivery and 3% back on your Dell purchase, which can be redeemed toward future purchases on laptops, monitors, desktops, and more. Becoming a Dell rewards member is free – you simply need to create an account on Dell.com with your name and email.
Is there a Dell student discount?
If you're a college student, you can qualify for special Dell Coupon codes when you sign up for a rewards account with a valid email address that has your school's domain. Other perks from Dell's student rewards program include exclusive offers, free expedited delivery, 3% back in rewards, and early access to special events. Examples of popular student Dell coupon codes include a $200 Dell Promo eGift Card when you purchase a laptop of $799 or more.
Does Dell accept returns?
As a Dell customer, you can return most items you've purchased in exchange for a refund or store credit, so long as you do so within 14 days. Simply get in touch with Dell customer service and let them know you intend to send your items back, and they will help you arrange this free of charge.
Can I get in touch with Dell customer service?
There are a number of different departments within Dell customer service. Should you need to get in touch with the brand you can call one of the following numbers to speak to a member of their team:
Home office: 1-877-717-3355
Purchase or upgrade, accessories, or replacement parts: 1-800-357-3355
Member purchase program: 1-800-695-8133
PC & tablet warranties: 1-800-348-6147
Hints and tips
Look out for seasonal sales: Dell offers seasonal sales throughout the year during holiday shopping events such as Black Friday, Memorial Day, Presidents' Day, and Labor Day. You'll typically find the best discounts during these sales, and Dell's holiday sales typically offer some of the best laptop deals you'll find all year, with record-low prices available on best-selling models like the XPS 13, Inspiron, and Alienware.
Join the Dell Rewards program: Joining Dell's rewards program is easy and free - just sign up with your name and email, and you'll receive 3% back on purchases and receive expedited shipping on eligible orders.
Dell student discounts: College students can qualify for exclusive Dell Coupon codes by signing up for a rewards account with a valid email address that has a school's domain. You'll be able to save on some of Dell's best-selling laptops, plus earn 3% back in rewards and receive free expedited delivery.
Dell military and veteran discounts: It's not just students who can save on their orders. Dell also offers 10% off PCs and electronics for military members and their families. Simply sign up with your .Mil email address to be sent your exclusive code.
Get rewards when you buy with Dell financing: If you are able to afford to pay for your goods on finance, you can open up a Dell Preferred Account, which offers financing options on a variety of Dell products. Doing so will entitle you to can earn $50 in Dell Rewards and 3% back in rewards points when you open your account, which can then be redeemed on future orders. Just make sure you can afford what you buy on credit, and pay off what you owe on time to avoid additional fees.
How to use Dell coupon codes
1. Browse the available Dell coupon codes at the top of this page and find the one you like.
2. Click "Get Code" to reveal your unique code, then copy this for later and click through to Dell.com.
3. Once you're on the site, add the items you want to your basket and head to the checkout when you're done.
4. At the checkout, paste the code into the box marked "Got a coupon?" and click "Apply Coupon."
5. Your order total will now change to reflect your savings.
6. Proceed through the rest of the checkout as usual to place your order.
Mackenzie Frazier is the deals editor in the US for TechRadar at Future plc. She's been sharing deal advice for Future for the past three years and loves to find products that the consumer wants at the best possible price. She's had eight years of experience working in the e-commerce space and loves being a mom to her baby boy.
About Dell
Dell is an American technology company founded in 1984 by Micheal Dell in his dorm room in Austin, Texas. It's now one of the biggest tech companies in the world, with over 100 billion dollars in revenue reported last year, and 133,000 employees worldwide. Dell designs, develops, and manufactures some of the best laptops you can buy, as well as monitors, software, and computer accessories. You can purchase products and services directly from Dell's site, or from third-party retailers like Amazon. You'll regularly find sales at Dell, with discounts on some of the best Dell laptops we've reviewed, plus you'll receive free standard delivery on your purchase, with no minimum spend required. Find all the latest Dell coupon codes to help you get a better price on your next order on this page.
