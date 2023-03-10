FAQs

Does Acer offer free shipping? Unfortunately not - most items are covered under a $10 flat rate for standard shipping or a $30 rate for expedited shipping. There may be some exceptions to these (including one-off Acer promo codes), but generally speaking, you'll have to pay a small charge for delivery via Acer. Note that ground shipping takes between 3 to 7 business days, while expedited shipping takes 1 to 2 business days.

Does Acer a student discount? Yes, and Acer student discounts can be super handy if you're heading off to college. This particular option is offered in partnership with Student Beans and you can access it via their website. Note that you will have to be able to prove your eligibility, so definitely make sure you have a valid ID. On the plus side, it's free to sign up so we'd definitely recommend checking out the student discount if you're eligible.

What is Acer's return policy? Acer has a relatively standard return policy of 15 days for most of its hardware products (including laptops). Unfortunately, shipping will not be refunded and you'll also have to get a unique RMA number by contacting Acer customer support (see above) before you return the product. All returned products will also need all original packaging and any associated manuals. Note that products purchased at a value of $2,999.99 to $4,999.99 will be subject to a 15% restocking fee, while items of $4,999.99 and above in value will be subject to a 25% restocking fee.

How to do I contact Acer customer service? There are multiple ways to get support at Acer. If you're looking to call a sales team member directly for advice or return information, then you can call 1-800-910-2237. For in-warranty product support, you can call 1-866-695-2237 to chat directly with Acer technicians and IT specialists. Note that Acer also has a number of handy self-help resources on their website that may be able to help you out without the need for calling in.

Hints and tips

Check out the weekly sale page: At the very top of the Acer Store page on the right you'll find a 'sale' section. Navigate to their website to check out all of the latest discounts on laptops, desktops, monitors, and a host of accessories - most of which are updated on a weekly basis. At any one time there are usually quite a few models on sale (including ones highly reviewed by us) so it's a great idea to check in to see what's up for grabs.

Shop clearance items: In addition to the main sales section, Acer also has a clearance page that offers limited-time-only discounts on outgoing models. Clearance can have a bit of a bad rep but don't be put off by this tip as there are usually some great options to consider in the Acer clearance section. We've even spotted relatively new machines being offered up with close to half-price discounts on occasion so definitely give the clearance section a glance.

Don't forget your student discount: Are you a student with a Student Beans account? You can sign up and prove your eligibility to get a full 10% discount sitewide at Acer - one of the best promotions you'll find at the official store. Unfortunately, as of writing, Acer doesn't offer military or key-worker discounts and this particular saving only applies to students.

Wait until the next shopping event: This is more of a general tip but it also applies to Acer discount codes. If you can, it's a great idea to wait until a big retail event like Black Friday to do your shopping. These events are usually where the best deals and coupon codes are concentrated and you can usually get the biggest savings if you can wait. Obviously, Black Friday is the biggest retail calendar event, but you'll also likely find seasonal sales around other holidays like Presidents' Day, Labor Day, and Memorial Day.