It's the day after Memorial Day, and if you're procrastinating back at work and want to scroll some leftover deals, you've come to the right place. There are plenty of Memorial Day sales still live and plenty of impressive deals that you can still buy on TVs, appliances, mattresses, Apple devices, and more.



As TechRadar's deals editor, who's been shopping for all the best Memorial Day sales and stand-out deals for weeks now, I've put together a list of today's best offers that are still available and worthy of adding to your shopping cart. You can find record-low prices on iPads, vacuums, OLED TVs, and smart home gadgets from retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, and Samsung.



Below, I've listed Memorial Day sales that are still live, which include official mattress sales and appliance sales from Best Buy, Home Depot, and Lowe's. I've also listed today's 31 best deals, which include a new record-low price on LG's 65-inch C4 OLED TV and the Apple Watch Series 10 on sale for its lowest price yet.



While most sales and deals are still live today, that will change in the coming days. I recommend that if you see a price you like, you should take advantage now before it's too late.

The best Memorial Day sales still live

The 31 best Memorial Day deals still available

Best Buy Memorial Day appliances sale: up to 50% off major appliances

While Best Buy's main Memorial Day sale is over, you can still save up to 50% on major appliances, with savings of up to $1,800 available on washers and dryers, dishwashers, refrigerators, and microwaves from all the top brands such as LG, Samsung, Whirlpool, GE, and more. But that's not all. You can also save up to an extra 20% off select appliances, additional discounts on laundry bundles, and free installation with select products.

Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows for Sleeping: was $79.99 now $48.87 at Amazon The viral Beckham Hotel Collection pillows are a Memorial Day top seller in years past, and the queen-size set is on sale for $48.87 when you apply the 25% coupon code at checkout. The queen-size pillows have over 250,000 positive reviews and are the number-one best-selling pillow on Amazon's site.

DreamCloud Hybrid Mattress: was from $1,014 now $399 at DreamCloud

The DreamCloud Memorial Day mattress sale is officially live, with up to 60% off sitewide. Our top pick is the DreamCloud Hybrid because of its excellent blend of comfort and support. With the current discount, you can get a queen size for $649 - an incredible price. That makes the DreamCloud Hybrid a smart buy if you need a more budget-friendly and affordable mattress but don't want to compromise too much on quality.

Dewalt 20V MAX Cordless Drill and Impact Driver: was $260.83 now $149 at Amazon Memorial Day is also a great opportunity to pick something up for Father's Day, like this best-selling Dewalt Power combo tool kit on sale for $149, thanks to a 43% discount. The Dewalt power combo tool kit has over 50,000 positive reviews on Amazon and includes a 20V cordless drill and Impact Driver, two batteries, and a charger.

Amazon Fire TV Stick HD: was $39.99 now $17.99 at Amazon Need a cheap streaming device to add smart capabilities to a TV? The new version of Amazon's standard Fire TV Stick is half-price for Memorial Day, bringing the price down to a record low when you apply the code FTVHDADD at checkout. In our Fire TV Stick review, we found the original version was a cheap way to add essential smart features to your TV, including access to streaming apps in HD, Alexa voice controls, and the ability to control other smart home devices.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: was $49.99 now $24.99 at Amazon The best-selling Fire TV Stick 4K streams shows and movies on your TV in ultra-high-definition 4K resolution. For just $24.99 (with code 4KADD at checkout), it's a solid streaming stick with access to all the major apps and support for voice controls through Alexa.

All-new Ring Battery Doorbell: was $99.95 now $54.99 at Amazon Another item I own and love is the best-selling Ring Video Doorbell, and I can't imagine living without it. The smart doorbell includes a built-in battery and allows you to see, hear, and speak to anyone from your phone or computer. Today's Memorial Day deal from Amazon is a record-low price.

LG C3 65-inch OLED TV (2023): was $2,499.99 now $1,196.99 at Amazon LG's 65-inch C3 OLED TV is on sale for an incredible price of $1,196.99 ahead of Memorial Day. That's a whopping $1,300 discount and a record-low price. The stunning OLED display features a brilliant picture with bright colors and powerful contrast, thanks to LG's latest Alpha9 Gen6 chip. Plus, you're getting four HDMI 2.1 ports for the best gaming experience on next-gen consoles, a sleek, thin design, and an updated webOS experience.

LG 65-inch C4 OLED 4K TV: was $2,699.99 now $1,296.99 at Amazon The LG C4 OLED is ranked number one in our best TV guide, and the 65-inch model is on sale for its lowest price yet, thanks to a massive $1,400 discount. The LG C4 features exceptional brightness, LG's latest Alpha 9 AI chip for improved performance, and impressive gaming features, including four HDMI 2.1 ports with 4K 120Hz, VRR, and ALLM support and 144Hz certification from Nvidia. This is the best Memorial Day TV deal I've spotted, and I predict it won't be around for long.

Samsung 65-inch S90D OLED TV: was $2,699.99 now $1,299.99 at Samsung Samsung's Memorial Day sale has the 65-inch S90D OLED TV down to a great low price of $1,299.99. The 2024 OLED display delivers an exceptional picture with deep blacks, bright colors, and Pantone-validated colors. You're also getting Motion Xcelerator 144Hz for a smooth gaming experience and Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound Lite for premium sound.

Samsung 55-inch DU7200 4K TV: was $379.99 now $349.99 at Samsung Samsung's DU7200 Series is so popular that most sizes are sold out, but the 55-inch model is available for only $349.99 at Samsung's Memorial Day sale. The entry-level TV from Samsung packs a solid 'Crystal' UHD 4K processor, an easy-to-use Tizen operating system, and full HDR support for under $400.

Amazon 50-inch 4-Series 4K Fire TV: was $399.99 now $319.99 at Amazon This brand-new version of the Amazon Fire TV 4-Series is on sale for its lowest price yet. The mid-sized 4K display supports HDR 10 to offer a sharp, clear, and vibrant image for TV shows, movies, and sports. All major streaming apps are ready to go, too, plus there's voice control support through Alexa. It's an all-around solid TV for the price that I'd buy if I needed an affordable and capable display.

LG 48-inch Class B4 Series OLED 4K UHD TV: was $1,499.99 now $599.99 at Best Buy The LG B4 is one of the most affordable OLED TVs on the market, and you can get the 48-inch model on sale for only $599.99. Ranked in our best TV list as the best cheap OLED TV, the LG B4 delivers a premium picture experience thanks to its self-lit OLED pixels and Dolby Vision, which enhances color and contrast beyond what the average backlit TV can do. Its built-in gaming features and 120Hz refresh rate make it an unbeatable deal for gamers looking to upgrade.

Samsung 43-inch The Frame QLED TV (2024): was $999.99 now $699.99 at Best Buy If you've been eyeing Samsung's gorgeous The Frame QLED TV, Best Buy has the 43-inch model on sale for a stunning price of just $699.99. The 2024 Samsung Frame TV features Pantone art-validated colors that deliver lifelike images. The display now comes with Streams, a complimentary set of artwork streamed from the Samsung Art Store.

Insignia 24-inch F20 Series HD smart TV: was $89.99 now $74.99 at Amazon Amazon's cheapest Memorial Day TV deal is this 24-inch Insignia HD smart TV on sale for just $74.99. This is a fantastic deal if you're looking to add a smaller display to an extra bedroom. While the Insignia F20 Series lacks 4K resolution, you're getting the Fire TV experience built-in and an Alexa voice remote.

Ninja Creami Ice Cream Maker: was $199 now $169 at Walmart The Ninja Creami ice cream maker has been a best-seller since its release, and Walmart has the popular appliance on sale for $169. You can make ice cream, milkshakes, and sorbets with a touch of a button and add your favorite mix-ins and flavors.

Magic Bullet Blender: was $49.99 now $37.61 at Amazon If you're like me and need a new blender for the summer, the best-selling Magic Bullet Blender is on sale for $37.61 ahead of Memorial Day. The blender chops, mixes, blends, whips, grinds, and more, and includes a tall and short cup, party mug, reusable and to-go lids, and a 10-second recipe guide.

Bella Pro 4.2Qt Air Fryer: was $79.99 now $49.99 at Best Buy I feel like we must be at a point now where everyone who has wanted to buy an air fryer has already bought one, but if you're thinking of trying out the handy kitchen tech for the first time, this super-cheap Bella Pro is a good starting point. It's not the largest, the prettiest or the most technically advanced, but it'll do the job if you're cooking for one or as a couple – and you can always consider an upgrade if you enjoy the results.

Cosori Air Fryer 9-in-1: was $119.99 now $89.99 at Amazon Thanks to its six-quart capacity, this Cosori air fryer is ideal for the whole family and has a wide temperature range of up to 450 degrees. It's thankfully non-stick and dishwasher safe, so clean-up is as straightforward as cooking your favorite meals. Today's price from Amazon is a record-low.

Bissell Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner: was $123.59 now $87.94 at Walmart Bissell carpet cleaners are a Walmart best-seller, and the retailer has the top-rated Little Green model on sale for $87.94 - the lowest price you can find. Perfect for pet owners and parents, the portable carpet cleaner can magically erase spills and stains on carpets, couches, auto interiors, and more.

Dyson V8 Plus Cordless Vacuum: was $469.99 now $349.99 at Amazon Dyson vacuums are another best seller during Memorial Day, and Amazon has the V8 Plus on sale for $349.99. Perfect for pet owners, it features powerful suction that works across hardwood floors and carpets and can transform into a handheld vac for quick and convenient clean-ups.

Roborock Qrevo S robot vacuum and mop: was $799.99 now $499.99 at Amazon What's better than a robot vacuum? A robot vacuum that also mops. The Roborock Qrevo S includes spinning mop pads to dislodge dirt, intelligent object identification and avoidance, and powerful 7,000Pa of suction. This model has a super-capable dock that not only empties the bot's dust cup but can also drain and refill its water tank and self-clean those mop pads, too. Today's Memorial Day deal from Amazon is a record-low price.

Lenovo IdeaPad 1: was $379.99 now $329.99 at Best Buy Display - 15.6 inches

Processor - AMD Ryzen 5

RAM - 8GB

Storage - 256GB One of the best cheap laptops in Best Buy's Memorial Day sale is this Lenovo IdeaPad 1 with an AMD Ryzen 5 processor, 8GB of RAM and a standard 256GB SSD that all work together to ensure good overall performance and enough essential speedy storage for the price. Even though I usually recommend Chromebooks for this sort of price and performance, this is still a good buy if you're on a budget and need a laptop for general everyday use, admin tasks, light work, or schoolwork.

Dell XPS 13: was $1,299.99 now $999.99 at Dell Display: 13.4-inch

Processor: Snapdragon X Plus

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 1TB Looking for a premium and portable laptop? This is one of the cheapest prices I've seen yet for the latest Snapdragon-equipped Dell XPS 13 laptops. With an ARM chipset, this one features class-leading battery life as well as plenty of power for all your everyday apps and tasks. Like the MacBook above, this is one of our favorite models right now and a particularly good choice if you're looking for a Windows-based alternative to Apple's laptops.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus: was $999.99 now $749.99 at Amazon The Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus has a superb deal at Amazon today, with the latest flagship device on sale for a brand new record-low price. With a stunning 6.7-inch AMOLED display, powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, and extremely impressive battery life, the Galaxy S25 Plus is easily one of our favorite devices right now. Our Galaxy S25 Plus review compared the device favorably to the others in the latest S25 range, so it's an easy recommendation to make at this record-low price.

Apple AirPods 4: was $129 now $119 at Amazon If you want to get your hands on Apple's all-new AirPods 4, you can find them on sale for $119 at Amazon. The AirPods 4 feature a new design for all-day comfort and pack Apple's H2 chip, which supports personalized spatial audio and voice isolation. You're also getting a redesigned case with 30 hours of battery life and supports USB-C for wireless charging.

Apple Watch Series 10: was $399 now $299 at Amazon Amazon's Memorial Day sale has the Apple Watch Series 10 on sale for a record-low price of $299. The smartwatch includes upgrades such as Apple's new S10 chipset, sleep apnea detection, depth gauge, and a new design featuring the most advanced display. Today's deal applies to the Silver Aluminium Case with Denim Sport Band model.

Apple iPad 10.9 (2025): was $349 now $299 at Amazon This is another incredible Memorial Day deal from Amazon – Apple's latest entry-level tablet on sale for its lowest price yet. While this particular model is outwardly extremely similar to the previous iteration, it carries the powerful A16 chipset, which makes it a great choice for everyday browsing, shopping, and watching content.