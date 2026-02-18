'Final Fantasy 9' search numbers and chatter are spiking as a result of a children's picture book release by Square Enix

Misleading headlines are hinting at a long-rumored remake, rather than a new piece of merchandise

Interest in the rumored game remains massive, and I still hold out hope we'll hear news this year

I love Final Fantasy IX. Along with a Spyro the Dragon game, it was one of the first video games I got for the original PlayStation as a child, and the one that taught me games could tell immersive, heartbreaking stories.

Speaking of heartbreaking, I've naturally been following the breadcrumb trail we've been thrown by leakers around the long-rumored remake of the game. I was sure we'd get news last year, around the game's 25th anniversary, and was disappointed when that milestone came and went.

There's been a recent spike in Final Fantasy IX (FF9) searches online, as some outlets have reported a 'new FF9 release' coming this year. Of course, these headlines are clickbait: rather than a new entry for our best RPGs and best PS5 games lists, it's a new piece of merchandise, a children's storybook centred around Vivi — one of the game's most popular characters. There is no confirmation we'll be seeing a Remake this year.

(Image credit: final fantasy ix)

However, I remain optimistic we'll see it eventually. The existence of the FF9 remake was first revealed via a massive Nvidia leak of upcoming Square Enix games, including a Chrono Cross Remaster, Final Fantasy Tactics remake, and Kingdom Hearts 4, all of which have since been either released or announced.

While some leakers reported that IX has been put on ice, the swell of renewed interest in the property and the success of the range of 25th anniversary merch (with new concept art, such as the piece above) must show Square Enix that a remake is worth persevering with.

It wouldn't even have to be an AAA, ground-up rebuilding of the game, with real-time action combat like the Final Fantasy VII Remake trilogy. It would likely be much more like the recent Dragon Quest VII Reimagined, which uses chibi-style visuals, charming dioramas, and scanned puppets alongside traditional turn-based combat. Coincidentally, we gave that game 4.5 stars in our review.

(Image credit: ARMOR PROJECT / BIRD STUDIO / SQUARE ENIX)

This is the perfect way to adapt FF9 into the modern age. The original Final Fantasy IX consisted of scenes made up of two elements: gorgeous static 2D backgrounds, and characters, monsters, and other moving parts laid over the top of those backgrounds. There's no reason Square Enix couldn't keep that vibe with crisp, modern visuals, just as it's done for Dragon Quest.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Turn-based combat is seeing a resurgence thanks to the success of titles like Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, and of course, it's much easier to animate. It would represent a significantly cheaper investment on Square's part than a frantic, real-time, AAA game needing loads of highly interactive 3D environments.

Come on, Square Enix. Give the people what they want, lean into this surge of fan interest, and deliver us a return to Gaia. If we get a surprise reveal before the year's out, it's bound to end up on lists of the best JRPGs for 2026.

Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button!

And of course you can also follow TechRadar on TikTok for news, reviews, unboxings in video form, and get regular updates from us on WhatsApp too.