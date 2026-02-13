With the God of War trilogy remake confirmed, I need something to help tide me over until it releases — and Sons of Sparta is starting to do exactly that

Santa Monica Studio has confirmed that the God of War Trilogy Remake is in very early development

The trilogy comprises the three original Greek mythology-based games of God of War , God of War II , and God of War III

God of War Sons of Sparta is out now from the studio, offering a Kratos origin story in 2D action game form

PlayStation's Santa Monica Studio has confirmed that the original God of War trilogy is getting the remake treatment - and I am hyped for it.

Sadly, though, we don't know anything apart from the fact that the game is "still very early in development" according to the official PS Blog post. However, Sony does promise a "big" update next time something is shared about the game, and TC Carlson himself in the reveal video stated that "next time we're coming back, we're coming with something big."

While folks have been ruminating about where the series could go next after 2022's God of War Ragnarök, whispers of - and wishes for - the original games from the PlayStation 2 and PlayStation 3 have floated about for a while, too.

Who knows if these remade games will shift perspectives and adopt the over-the-shoulder perspective that the recent Norse-series games do, but I get the impression that this is a big re-look at the iconic PlayStation series.

(Image credit: Sony/PlayStation/Santa Monica Studio/ShopTo)

If that got your juices flowing, like me, and you're now champing at the bit for more God of War, then Santa Monica Studio had something else just for you — and I've already played some.

God of War Sons of Sparta was a surprise instant release as of yesterday's State of Play presentation. It's a new take on the behemoth series, but the change of perspective to be a 2D one, and the big step to a pixel art-y kind of aesthetic, brings freshness and a new way to engage with the series.

The writing is done by those who produced the fantastic stories and narratives in God of War (2018) and God of War Ragnarok, so I'm holding out hope that there'll be something memorable there while I go about my business of smashing up monsters with a Spartan spear.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Having replayed all of the original God of War games that got a PlayStation 3 release on that console back in 2023, Sons of Sparta is the perfect new game to help tide me over - along with a playthrough of God of War 3 Remastered. It'll be the perfect mix of the new and the old to get those Greek mythology juices flowing, and I'm already committed and excited to see how the story sets up one of the most iconic and famous of PlayStation characters.

However, being a PlayStation gamer of a... certain age, it's the OG trilogy getting the remake treatment that's really the main attraction here. How deep will that go? Will there be a focus on PS5 Pro performance? Remasters only go so far, and if these really are getting fully remade, then we could be in for a huge treat.

Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button!

And of course, you can also follow TechRadar on YouTube and TikTok for news, reviews, unboxings in video form, and get regular updates from us on WhatsApp too.