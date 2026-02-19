Actor Christopher Judge has seemingly teased the next Santa Monica Studio's game

Judge, who plays Kratos in the studio's games, says fans will hear about "what we're doing in late summer"

The Kratos actor also revealed that the God of War Trilogy Remake features a new fighting system

God of War actor Christopher Judge has reportedly teased Santa Monica Studio's next major project, which he suggests will be revealed this summer.

As reported by VGC, a fan streaming at the Fan Expo in Vancouver, Canada, approached the Judge to discuss the recently announced God of War Trilogy Remake and asked whether he was going to be involved.

Judge, who plays Kratos in Santa Monica's God of War and God of War Ragnarok, confirmed he wasn't because the original voice behind the character, T.C. Carson, is returning, which we already knew.

It's unclear if the actor is aware that the conversation is being recorded, and then goes on to say the remake will feature a new fighting system, but didn't offer any further details.

Judge then adds, "And then you’ll be hearing about what we’re doing probably in late summer."

The actor doesn't elaborate on what he's talking about, but it seems like he's referring to Santa Monica Studio's and its next game, which Judge may be starring in. The third God of War game? We'll have to wait and see.

God of War Ragnarok launched in 2022, almost four years after God of War, so the timing for an announcement sounds about right.

In the meantime, you can now play Gods of War Sons of Sparta, a 2D sidescrolling spin-off featuring Kratos as a young boy, which Sony shadowdropped during last week's State of Play presentation.

