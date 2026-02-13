Saber Interactive has announced its " Untitled John Wick Game " in development for PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC

The third-person action game is an original story set in the movie franchise timeline

Keanu Reeves will return for the role, lending his look and face for the project

Saber Interactive has announced its new AAA project will be a John Wick game featuring the return of actor Keanu Reeves in an original story set in the film franchise universe.

Revealed alongside an action-packed teaser trailer at the Sony State of Play Showcase for February 12, the "Untitled John Wick Game" is a third-person action game currently in development for PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC.

John Wick's story seemingly ended with the John Wick: Chapter 4 movie in 2023, but the fact that Saber is delving into the world with what it's calling its own "original gameplay narrative set in the John Wick timeline years before the "Impossible Task" has me really intrigued.

What's more, Keanu Reeves, the face behind the titular role, is also back and will lend his look and voice for the game's iteration of the character.

"John Wick is one of the most iconic characters in action film history. Saber is honored to be working alongside Chad, Keanu and the Lionsgate team in a true collaboration to bring the world of Wick to life in a AAA game," said Matthew Karch, CEO at Saber Interactive in a press release.

The project will be tailored for mature audiences, so we should expect a lot of bloody fist fights and shootouts, and it will also expand on the franchise's lore with familiar characters, as well as new ones.

Saber Interactive, the studio behind Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2, John Carpenter's Toxic Commando, and more, will also combine the John Wick "gun-fu" combat, cinematic locations, and the movie's unique style of camerawork to mimic the action the franchise is so known for.

"Our goal is to create a wholly immersive experience unlike any other in video games," said game director Jesus Iglesias in a PlayStation blog post. "Something that blurs the line between movies and video games, making it something truly special. We are creating new, high-stakes, fully interactive mechanics that make players feel like they are in a John Wick movie, by playing the role of the Baba Yaga himself."

