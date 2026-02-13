With three in four acknowledging brand value, LinkedIn responds with new Premium subscription

It provides a central dashboard to keep an overview on hiring, marketing and sales

Some of the subscription's perks include AI writing assistants and extra credits

LinkedIn has announced the launch of Premium All-in-One, a new offering designed specifically to help small businesses and sole traders with hiring, marketing and sales.

The tool centers around a new dashboard that shows sales, marketing and hiring activity in one place, featuring built-in guidance and recommended next steps to give business leaders some extra direction.

LinkedIn says three in four (74%) SMB owners agree building their brand is vital to help them achieve their goals.

LinkedIn targets SMBs with new Premium All-in-One plan

On the sales prospecting front, LinkedIn is adding new daily suggestions matched to target criteria, revealing up to 60% higher reply rates with initial testing. Users can employ LinkedIn's AI writing assistant to personalize messages and use InMail credits for better outreach.

Premium All-in-One also includes credits that they can use to boost posts to bigger audiences. "Small businesses using Premium All-in-One are seeing increased visibility on LinkedIn, including a 57% rise in followers and a 40% increase in profile views," the company added.

The team also stressed that this isn't a tool designed aimlessly to plug a gap that never existed – users were asking for it, apparently.

Though we know it's a subscription, the company did not share pricing details. It's currently rolling out and is only available to "some users" – a broader rollout is on the cards, but we don't know the scope of current restrictions.

LinkedIn has been on a roll with its AI-powered tools, launching an AI Hiring Assistant in late 2024 to help recruiters process applicants. It's also on a long-term push to verify every user and business. Premium All-in-One sits between Premium Business and Premium Company Page per plan details, but it has its own unique set of features, so it's unclear whether SMBs can combine multiple plans and add verification too.

