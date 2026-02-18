Finance and tech posts show the highest AI adoption among LinkedIn content creators

Mid-level professionals use AI more to maintain visibility and career growth

Senior executives rely on AI to manage high communication output efficiently

The rise of AI tools has transformed how professionals communicate on LinkedIn, creating a notable surge in automated content across multiple industries.

A new Publicate study of nearly 1,000 posts, sectors dependent on rapid output and data-driven workflows display the highest incorporation of AI-generated material.

Finance leads with 73.8% of posts reflecting AI usage, while technology follows at 57.8% and legal at 54.7%.

Seniority patterns reveal distinct pressures

Industries built on trust and personal interaction, such as healthcare and human resources, maintain lower levels of AI reliance.

In healthcare, 45.8% of posts show AI input, while human resources reports 39.7%, reflecting a cautious approach to automation.

Analysis by career stage shows mid-level professionals as the most active users of AI tools, with adoption rates reaching 54.42%, reflecting the need to maintain visibility, demonstrate expertise, and showcase career progress in increasingly competitive environments.

Senior executives follow closely at 53.61%, with a large proportion using AI to meet the demands of high communication output efficiently.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Entry-level staff at 52.17% also show high reliance on AI, compensating for limited experience or uncertainty when producing polished posts.

By contrast, senior (46.42%) and junior (45.00%) professionals display comparatively lower usage.

This suggests either a preference for crafting personal content or greater reliance on internal communication channels rather than public posts.

Sectors such as construction and education show moderate levels of AI usage, reflecting a balance between traditional communication methods and selective automation.

In these industries, posts often include summaries of project updates, research findings, or instructional content, while narrative or reflective posts remain largely human-authored.

The type of content influences AI involvement. Posts conveying structured information, such as data insights, trends, or technical updates, are more frequently created with AI support.

In contrast, content focusing on personal experience, mentoring, or guidance tends to be authored without automation.

Variations also exist within sectors. Even in industries with higher overall adoption, some posts maintain a narrative or conversational style, and content aimed at sharing industry updates or professional insights with a wider network shows higher rates of AI involvement.

Posts written for internal discussion, professional reflection, or relationship-focused communication tend to rely more on human authorship.

Industries with structured processes or tasks that generate measurable outputs also tend to integrate AI more frequently.

Conversely, sectors where interpersonal skills, advisory roles, or trust-based interactions are central show more limited AI involvement.

“AI has become the new professional assistant,” said Chris Bradley, founder at Publicate.

“But as automation becomes more common, there’s a growing question around whether efficiency is beginning to outweigh authenticity.”

Companies and job sites increasingly recognize the efficiency AI brings, yet they also face challenges in assessing the credibility of automated content.

Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button!

And of course you can also follow TechRadar on TikTok for news, reviews, unboxings in video form, and get regular updates from us on WhatsApp too.