LinkedIn will now let you show off how good you are with AI tools

LinkedIn profiles will soon be able to show off AI proficiency awards

Recruiters are looking for AI skills more than they're looking for traditional degrees

Only select partners will support this because they need to monitor actual user engagement

LinkedIn is continuing its mission to offer verification labels for more users through programs that link them to their workplace or verify their government ID, but the Microsoft-owned platform is now looking to verify users' AI skills.

The new feature will let professionals prove their proficiency with various AI tools, rather than just listing generic skills on their profiles.

However, because verification will be based on real usage and not self-reported claims, only a select few partners will be backing up these badges.

LinkedIn is giving you even more badges to show off on your profile

Descript, Lovable, Relay.app and Replit are among the first to be supporting LinkedIn's initiative – Gamma and Zapier will also be joining at a later date, as will Microsoft-owned GitHub, which should come as no surprise.

Partner companies will actually use AI to assess users' AI proficiency, based on actual product usage and results. The social networking platform says this is a must in today's labor market, with AI proficiency now the most in-demand skill. LinkedIn also noted that the jobs market is shifting towards this skills-first model, rather than overly focusing on formal degrees.

With the badges, job seekers will be able to stand out and recruiters will be able to identify genuine capability even quicker. It's unclear whether these badges will be factored into filtering tools.

More broadly, LinkedIn says that more than 100 million of its users have now verified their accounts. It met this target just days before its deadline in December 2025, when the company declared it wants every member, job and company to have at least one type of verification.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button!

And of course you can also follow TechRadar on TikTok for news, reviews, unboxings in video form, and get regular updates from us on WhatsApp too.